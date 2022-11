Niti Taylor

Amid all the fun, viewers will witness yet another interesting competition among the contestants- ‘A Relay Act’. This will bring a huge twist dividing the contestants into Team A and Team B of four celebrity contestants each. These pairs have to dance back-to-back within the given time. Basis their performances, the contestants will be given a ranking and marks. These marks will get added to the final score of the contestants. This ‘Relay Act’ might turn out to be a major twist in the reality dance show. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 premiered on 3rd September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.