Be it any part of India, the country's most popular street food is without a doubt pani puri. Everyone who loves food loves to eat crispy puris with spicy pani in every bite while lounging by the roadside. Assuming you are a pani puri lover, you also undoubtedly take pleasure in sharing and introducing your favorite dish with others. Their first-time experience with this gift might produce a priceless expression on their faces!

Who is Sumeet Saigal?

Recently, the popular reality show called MasterChef Australia Season 16 featured the famous Indian street dish. Contestant Sumeet Saigal, an Indian, won over the judges with her version of this delicious meal on the cooking reality show.

Sumeet Saigal shows how to eat pani puris to the judges in the most recent promo of the reality show. She suggests the judges break the puris, stuffing them with spiced potato, sprinkling date-tamarind and mint coriander chutneys on top, and then pouring in the cool, fizzy water.

The judges pause after consuming a pani puri to savor the explosion of flavors. It appears that this pani puri nearly stopped them from speaking. As the video comes to an end, Sumeet is applauded by the judges. The videos have received over a million views. Furthermore, Sumeet Saigal posted a few images from the show on her Instagram account, providing a closer look at the dish and its recipe.

One user commented, "Every time someone in the world bites into a pani puri, they always respond to them in the same way! The best part is that you can't stop at just one." Another user commented, "Golgappa in cookery shows, shouldn't it be illegal? Like how are you expected to compete with it?" A third user wrote, They had to lose their minds after trying pani puri... No doubt they are so yummy"

