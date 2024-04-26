TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun reveals his elation on fans calling Deja Vu ‘BIGHIT style’ amid HYBE-ADOR feud

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has recently dropped their comeback mini-album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2023. To promote the album Yeonjun and Beomgyu of TXT appeared on Kim Jae Joong’s YouTube show JaeFriends.

During the show, while discussing the new album and its lead track, Deja Vu, Yeonjun said he was happy to see fans think it showed BIGHIT’s music style.

TXT’s Yeonjun says the best fan comment on Deja Vu was ‘It is BIGHIT style’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Beomgyu appeared on Kim Jae Joong’s show JaeFriends. The video of the show was uploaded to YouTube just hours ago where they on length discussed TXT’s minisode 3: TOMORROW and its response.

During the episode, they talked about Deja Vu, the title track of the mini-album. Yeonjun mentioned that the best comment for him was that one fan commented that the song was BIGHIT style. Yeonjun was elated to read such comments, as they depicted the connection between TXT and BIGHIT.

Kim Jae Joong, the host of the show, also pointed out that the song did have more of BIGHIT MUSIC's persona to it rather than HYBE. Yeonjun said he was happy that fans realized, as do they, that BIGHIT is a big part of them.

This comment caught fans’ attention as it came after the HYBE and ADOR ensuing battle over management rights. The timing interested fans the most.

HYBE’s feud with ADOR began on April 22, 2024, when they began an audit against ADOR and its executives over doubts that they planned to take over the label. In the latest developments, ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has refused HYBE’s claim that she is planning a coup.

Watch the full episode here:

Know more about TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER finally unveiled their sixth mini-album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, on April 1, 2024. The album features the lead track, Deja Vu, along with six other tracks.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is set to embark on a flashing journey soon with their third world tour. WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE will set off with three banging sets on May 3, 4, and 5. The second lap of the world tour will begin in the US and then will be followed by Japan.

