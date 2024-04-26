WWE Report: The Rock Promo and Paul Heyman Hall of Fame Speech Ended PG Era

In recent years, particularly after the pandemic, WWE has experienced its most successful period in terms of business. The company is currently at the top of its game, expanding globally and hosting international events regularly.

WWE recently hosted its 40th edition of the WrestleMania pay-per-view, and this year's Showcase of the Immortals proved to be one of the best in viewership, social media views, merchandise sales, and more.

This year, WWE signed a significant deal with the streaming platform Netflix, and WWE's RAW will be exclusively streamed on Netflix starting in 2025. With that, WWE is finally entering a new era that fans popularly call The Renaissance Era.

A recent report by WOR revealed that WWE's PG era is finally over, and The Rock's non-PG promo on shows and social media and Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame 2024 speech were the start of the new non-PG era.

Per the WOR report, "It was said to us that The Rock's interviews and Heyman's promo are considered the official end of the PG era. This isn't to say that the TV shows will be changing. That is something talked about, but no decision has been made. But I'm guessing a decision will be made at the end of the year."

"When Raw goes to Netflix and NXT to CW, based on what those broadcasters want and also what sponsors will be comfortable with. So that will be determined months from now, but the attempts to keep things PG in the big picture, which had been a big thing to the point of the memo being sent out about it several weeks back, such as in social media or in non-television shows, is now no longer the case."

All WWE Pay Per Views Post WrestleMania 40 For 2024

WWE is planning to hold several international shows this year. Elimination Chamber 2024, the pay-per-view before WrestleMania 40, took place in Australia, while the upcoming pay-per-view after WrestleMania 40, Backlash, will be held in France. These are the international shows announced by WWE for this year.

1. WWE Backlash in Lyon, France: May 4

2. WWE NXT Battleground: May 26

3. WWE Clash at the Castle: June 15

4. WWE Money in the Bank: July 6

5. SummerSlam 2024: August 3

6. WWE Bash in Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena: August 31

