Viral Hit Episode 4: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Based on Taejun Park’s eponymous manhwa, Viral Hit is an anime that immediately gained popularity because of how popular its source material is. The story is progressing quite nicely as the first three chapters set up the plot for what’s to come for our protagonist Hobin Yoo. We got to know about his mother’s illness and his determination to make money, even if it means being ridiculed in the public eye.

However, Hobin already found a Newtube account with no views that taught him how to fight against opponents much stronger than him. With growing followers on the Newtube video streaming app and money coming in, we will get to see who Hobin meets and fights next in the upcoming episodes.

Viral Hit episode 4 release date, streaming details, and more

The Viral Hit anime episode 4 is coming out on May 2, 2024, Thursday, at 12:55 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. In Japan, the episode will be available for streaming on Fuji TV, while international viewers will have to watch the episode on Crunchyroll with a subscription fee.

The last episode focused on Hobin getting his phone back and then going out on a date with Bomi which did not go so well. In Viral hit episode 4, we can hope to see Hobin trying to get better at social interactions, especially when it comes to girls. We will probably also see him meeting new people, especially the person he is going to fight next and how that goes.

Viral Hit episode 3 recap

The 3rd episode of the Viral Hit anime began with Hobin trying to get his phone back from the people who took it. He also started to watch the how to fight videos on the unpopular Newtube channel and saw that his opponent also did not know how to fight. But as the story progressed, we saw Hobin Yoo getting paid for his Newtube success and Woo telling him to buy some good clothes with the money. However, since he has always been poor, Hobin did not want to spend too much money on branded clothes.

However, most of the episode was focused on Hobin’s first romantic endeavor. Since his co-worker Bomi asked him out on a date, the two of them went out to spend a day together. But even though Hobin was very excited about it, he was too nervous during the date and could barely hold a conversation. This made both of them feel awkward.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content, Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.



