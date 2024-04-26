Sam Raimi Addresses Avengers 6 Direction Rumors

As per the rumors, the director of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness told TheWrap he would love to return to his role. Once again, there have been predictions that Sam Raimi may play a bigger part in the MCU going forward.

This is especially true with the return of his characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home and his own return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the renowned director states that he has "no plans" at this time to work with Marvel again.

Still, the movie that has been bothering Raimi's name the most recently is Avengers: Secret Wars. This unique film is all set to release in May 2027. Although Raimi's involvement in the Avengers sequel has not been confirmed, fan speculation has run wild.

Sam Raimi on Marvel and Spider-Man: No current plans, but open to the idea

Talking to TheWrap on the red carpet for the new film Boy Kills World, which he had produced, Raimi confirmed that he's not currently involved in any Marvel project. The director said that he doesn't have any plans at the moment. However, he would adore it if it came.

Of course, there are also the constant whispers and aspirations for a fourth Raimi Spider-Man movie . There was even a plan for one, but due to creative differences, Sony Pictures, Raimi, and Tobey Maguire broke up in 2010. Instead, the studio revived the franchise with Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Raimi's thoughts on reviving Spider-Man and potential Spider-Man 4 plot

Raimi has since mostly denied any reports that he and Tobey Maguire are attempting to revive Spider-Man. Upon being questioned by TheWrap about a potential plot for Spider-Man 4, the filmmaker stated that he hasn't given it much attention.

The director said that he hadn’t because he would have to know what the next thing that character has to learn. He went on to say, “I’d have to talk with Tobey and the writers and really figure out what his personal growth for this episode would be.”

Nevertheless, the director stated that the character's personal development will determine the movie's antagonist. Kraven the Hunter, who will be the subject of a stand-alone Sony movie later this year, was originally supposed to be the center.

With all the speculations happening around, a second Spider-Man film is presently being developed by Sony, Marvel, and Tom Holland, although nothing is official as of yet.

