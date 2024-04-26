BTS' J-Hope adorably asks sister Jiwoo for skincare amid military service; check out siblings' interaction

J-Hope of BTS is currently enlisted in the military under South Korean rule. However, the BTS member recently made a smashing comeback by dropping an album in March this year.

Known for his cute smile and striking visuals, J-Hope is an avid follower of skin care. Recently, he asked his sister Jung Jiwoo, who also owns a skincare brand.

J-Hope supports entrepreneur sister Jiwoo and asks her to send skincare while in the military

BTS' J-Hope’s skin is glowing all the time as he follows a skincare program. Even in the military, the Arson singer does not neglect his skincare and asks his sister for skin care. J-Hope’s sister, Jung Jiwoo, recently shared a screenshot of her cute conversation with him.

In the screenshot, J-Hope texted in an adorable way, asking his sister if he could ask her for skin care. Then he went on to ask for 5 toners, 3 essences, and 5 packs. Jiwoo took it to her Instagram and, while sharing the screenshot of the message, captioned it that it was all cool.

She mentioned that whenever she launches a new product or promotion, she receives a call from the Arson singer first. Replying to J-Hope's request, Jiwoo wrote that she would take care of his brother, no doubt. But the toner pad he asked for was out of stock, and all the customers were eagerly waiting for it. So, that will be delayed, while others will be shipped sooner.

Jiwoo is a model, influencer, and entrepreneur. She owns AJ LOOK, a fashion company, an online shopping mall, MEJIWOO, and an eyewear brand, Fun The Mental. Her latest business is her skincare brand, Neaf Neaf.

Know what J-Hope is up to?

J-Hope is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and member of the world-renowned K-pop boy band BTS.

On March 27, 2024, J-Hope unveiled his six-part docuseries Hope On The Street, which follows him on his breathtaking dance journey around the world. Along with this, on March 28, an album, Hope On The Street Vol. 1, was dropped as well. The album, led by the lead track NEURON (ft. Gaeko, Yoon Mirae), also features collab tracks with Jungkook, Benny Blanco, Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM, and Nile Rodgers.

