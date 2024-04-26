The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in a crucial playoff game. This loss was part of a larger struggle for the Lakers against the Nuggets, who dominated them throughout the season.

After the loss, LeBron James, in an interview, acknowledged the pressure on players but downplayed the defeat by saying, "It's just basketball… at the end of the day, it's just basketball."

And, Lakers fans were unhappy with LeBron's comment. Losing in the playoffs, especially to a rival team, is a big deal for fans who invest their emotions in the team.

“Yeah it’s over… time for him to hang it up,” wrote one fan angrily.

“What a clown. I can't stand this dude anymore, he's the "King" when it comes to himself but when he looses it's just basketball,” wrote another unhappy fan.

“He’s past dad mode. its time to retire,” wrote a third fan.

One comment read, "Lakers fans still don't get that LeBron came to LA for post career stuff. He got us 1/2 a bubble championship. Would rather have Van Exel Lakers."

A fifth comment from a fan read, “Bro i cant believe he said that.”

Clearly, Lakers fans felt LeBron was ignorant of their passion and the importance of winning for the franchise.

Los Angeles Lakers last championship with LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers won their last championship with LeBron James in 2020. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the finals and won the best-of-seven series 4-2. James was also named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the fourth time in his career during that championship run.

Los Angeles Lakers fans chanting for coach Darvin Ham to be fired after the loss

As the Lakers were on the losing end facing elimination, Lakers fans started chanting "Fire Darvin!" This loss marked the Lakers' 11th straight defeat to the Nuggets.

Some criticisms aimed at Coach Ham include questionable use of timeouts and challenges, inconsistent playing time for certain players, and the inability to get the most out of the star players (LeBron James especially).

Why is LeBron James not retiring?

Despite his age, LeBron is still statistically competitive and at the top of the league. A major public goal for LeBron James has been to share the court with his eldest son, Bronny, who is currently playing in college but could be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024.

Los Angeles Lakers playoff appearances since 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers have made one playoff appearance since 2021. They lost in the first round with a record of 2-4. Unfortunately, the Lakers missed the playoffs entirely in 2022, and in 2024, the team has been eliminated after a 112-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets.