'Incredibly Close': Katherine Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Open Up About Their Bond Ahead Of The Grandmother Project

Katherine Schwarzenegger and her mom Maria Shriver spoke about their relationship with each other. They both are teaming up on The Grandmother project. Schwarzenegger, in the interview, said that her mother was chill and relaxed in person.

Maria Shriver and Katherine also discussed their parenting styles and opened up about the same. Shriver heaped praise on her daughter too, speaking about Katherine’s schedule when it comes to looking after her kids.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s interaction about their bond

Katherine Schwarzenegger reveres her mom Maria Shriver, a renowned journalist and author. And, she considers her mother as her role model. Schwarzenegger Pratt also mentioned she wants to raise her kids just as she was raised.

Speaking with Today.com about Katherine’s parenting style, Shriver shared, “My daughter has more of a schedule than I ever had, so I’m adhering to her. She runs a tighter ship than I did.”

In reaction to the same, Schwarzenegger Pratt added, “We always made sure we were home for naptime and for bedtime on time, and my mom was very thrown off by the emphasis I put on that because that was not something she did with us growing up.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Explaining further, Katherine revealed, “It was kind of: you nap where you nap, maybe you don’t nap, maybe you go to bed at 6, maybe you go to bed at 8.” She mentioned that Shriver was “very relaxed about all that.”

Advertisement

During the interview further, Schwarzenegger Pratt opened up about her bond with her mother and stated, “My mom and I are incredibly close.”

Meanwhile, Katherine Schwarzenegger is married to actor Chris Pratt. Now, the couple has two daughters Lyla (3) and Eloise (1). Katherine is also a mom to Jack (11), her husband’s child from his marriage to Anna Faris.

Everything to know about The Grandmother Project

Katherine Schwarzenegger and her mother Maria Shriver are collaborating on a four-part digital series called The Grandmother Project. The series is set to feature celebrity mother-daughter pairs to dive into the joys and challenges of raising a multigenerational family, per Today.

Earlier, on April 24, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a video on her Instagram, giving a peek into the first episode of The Grandmother Project. The clip featured Katherine and Maria Shriver, in an interaction with Kirby Bumpus about parenting and other topics.

Schwarzenegger explained about the project saying, “We saw all these people experiencing the ups and downs of their new roles in life and not talking about it.”

In The Grandmother Project, the mother-daughter duo talks to pairs like Gayle King and her daughter Kirby Bumpus, and Camila Alves McConaughey and her mother-in-law Kay McConaughey.

ALSO READ: 'Pretty Is As Pretty Does': Ava Phillippe Talks About The Beauty Advise She Received From Mom Reese Witherspoon

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt Draws Flak For Razing Historic Home To Build LA Mansion; Deets Inside