10 Best Manhwa Like Solo Leveling ft. Viral Hit, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint & More

The Solo Leveling manhwa, which was already widely popular due to its exciting plot and phenomenal action scenes, became even more famous due to its anime adaptation. More and more people are gravitating towards the manhwa now that the first season of the anime is finally over. Filled with great action sequences, Solo Leveling has an overpowered MC that keeps upgrading his powers throughout the story.

Even though the Solo Leveling manhwa has finished, the story of the protagonist’s son, Su-ho, is being currently serialized in the spinoff Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. But if you have finished reading Solo Leveling and want to read some other action-packed, entertainment-filled manhwa while you wait for the second season of the anime: here is a list of ten great manhwa you can start reading right now.

Viral Hit

You might already know about the popular manhwa Lookism, which also got an anime adaptation. Viral Hit/How to Fight is a manhwa written by the same author, Taejun Park, and this manhwa also recently got an anime adaptation which is currently airing. The story involves a weak and bullied high school boy Yoo Hobin who also has a meager part time job to support his mother who is sick. However, one day, his pathetic fight against one of his bullies ends up going viral on a video streaming site Newtube, and it changes his life.

Yoobin goes on a journey to find new people to fight and make money to cover his mother's hospital bills but ends up making new friends, new enemies, and new problems that might put everyone’s life in danger. The manhwa is extremely entertaining and the protagonist’s journey from zero-to-hero might remind you of Solo Leveling. However, this manhwa focuses on martial-arts based fights which are really great.

My S-Class Hunters

Much like Solo Leveling, My S-Class Hunter was originally written as a web novel by author Geunseo. The manhwa adaptation is illustrated by Seri and it shares many elements with Solo Leveling such as the dungeon gates, and the ranked hunters. It tells the story of a man named Yujin who raised his younger brother Yoohyun after their parents both died.

However, when these mysterious gates open and some people are ranked as hunters, Yoohyun is established as a very strong S-Class hunter while Yujin is a meager F-Class hunter. Yoohyun slowly starts to distance himself from his older brother and lives his own life. But when a terrible tragedy occurs, Yujin is granted the chance to go back in time and fix things. However, this time around, even though he is still an F-Class hunter, he is given the ability to raise other hunters' powers. The series is fun and filled with great action sequences which people are going to enjoy.

Return of the Disaster Class Hero

Another manhwa which was originally a web novel, Return of the Disaster ClassHero is written by Sanji Jiksong, with art by Lee and Beomgeun. The story revolves around Lee Gun, who was betrayed by the 12 saints created to fight monstrous creatures and locked in a dungeon filled with dangerous monsters. However, 20 years later, Lee Gun emerges from the dungeon, stronger than ever, and hell bent on revenge. This is a story of revenge, destruction, and justice that is filled with great action and characters.

Second Life Ranker

Another story of brotherly love, but this time much more devastating, Second Life Ranker is written by Sadoyeon and illustrated by Nongnong. The story revolves around a man named Yeonwoo who learns that his brother that has been missing for years is actually dead. What’s even more heartbreaking is that he was actually betrayed while participating in a competition in The Tower of the Sun God. Armored with the knowledge his brother left behind, Yeonwoo goes on a journey to get revenge for his brother’s death and defeat all his enemies.

God of High School

You might have already watched the popular anime series based on this excellent manhwa. However, it is an extremely interesting read which tells the story of a brutal competition named God of High School where Korea’s best high school fighters compete to come out on top. The protagonist, Jin Mo-ri is all geared up to challenge strong opponents as he makes his way to the top. He also makes friends, but as it turns out, the tournament is not really what it seems. Written and illustrated by Yoongje Park, the manhwa has some fantastic martial art action that will keep you glued to your screen.

Nano Machine

Written by Hanjun Wolya and illustrated by Geumgang Bulgoe, Nano Machine is a brilliant blend of futuristic nanotechnology and martial arts. It tells the story of a man named Yeo-un, whose mother is not one of the six wives of the High Priest. However, since the High Priest did father him, he gets the chance to participate in a competition for the position of the Minor Priest against his powerful half-siblings. But things change when a mysterious descendant gives him a nano machine for aid which helps him gain power. Much like Solo Leveling, this story has a similar MC arc and great action scenes which you will love.

Tower of God

Another popular manhwa with an anime adaptation, Tower of God is written and illustrated by SIU. The story revolves around a guy named Twenty-fifth Bam, who enters the Tower of God following his friend Rachel. However, once there, he finds out that he is one of the irregulars who are not usually able to enter the Tower, making his case extremely rare. A story of friendship, betrayal, and determination, Tower of God is one of the longest-running manhwa that is still ongoing.

The Boxer

Written and illustrated by Ji-hoon Jeong, The Boxer does not have any supernatural elements, unlike a lot of the entries on the list. The story begins with a 17 year old boy named Yu, who has given up on living and becomes emotionally numb after being ruthlessly bullied all his life. Even though he is pretty good at dodging hits, he just lets people hit him as he does not think there is any meaning behind his existence.

However, a boxing trainer known as K recognizes Yu’s immense talent and potential as a fighter and takes him under his wing, and trains him to become a fighter as Yu is constantly faced with fierce fighters who he now has to fight. As he gains strength and fighting knowledge, Yu’s life starts to take shape once again.

Eleceed

Eleceed is a manhwa set in a world where some people, who are called the Awakened, have unique powers and are disguised from regular humans. Ji-woo is one such individual whose power is lightning fast, but he also possesses a heart of gold. One day, he finds a cat who turns out to be Kayden, a secret agent on the run. But soon, Ji-woo and Kayden get involved in things that forces them to team up and become friends, albeit begrudgingly. A funny and action-filled story, this manhwa is written by Je-ho Son and illustrated by ZHENA.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

Lastly, one of the most popular manhwa with an overpowered MC available right now has to be Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, also referred to as ORV. This manhwa was also originally a web novel written by sing N song with the manhwa illustration done by Sleepy-C. It tells the story of a man named Dokja Kim, who is thrust into a world of a book that he has been reading ever since he was a child. Realizing that he is the only person who knows how this new world works and how to navigate it, Dokja attracts a team of other players who band together to stay alive at any cost. As the story progresses, we get to know more about this enigmatic world that Dokja and others have suddenly become a part of. Filled with magic and action, the manhwa will remind you of Solo Leveling.

