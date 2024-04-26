‘Thank You For Watching': Judy Greer Shares Throwback Photos For 20th Anniversary Of 13 Going On 30

The 13 Going On 30 cast is celebrating two decades of the movie and Judy Greer can’t thank fans enough. After stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer got together for a little reunion, she paid a personal tribute to the Gary Winick-helmed movie with throwback photos on Instagram.

Greer, who played the main antagonist as Lucy Wyman, thanked fans for showering love on 13 Going 30 for 20 whole years on Wednesday, April 24. She penned down a sweet note in the caption while giving credit to the pictures attached. The actress’s post was acknowledged by co-star Jennifer Garner with a fun comment.

Judy Greer is in awe of the 13 Going on 30 fandom

The 48-year-old actress was thrilled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their beloved coming-of-age movie with her fans this week. Judy Greer shared three riveting glimpses from the behind-the-scenes of 13 Going on 30 that featured all the leading co-stars. Greer noted in the caption, “20 years of 13 Going on 30!!! Thank you for watching this movie for two decades, we ❤️ you!!”

The first photo had Garner and Greer looking chic, holding coffee cups in their fictional fashion magazine's office. They posed alongside the conspicuous "Poise magazine" sign from the movie.

Following that, the second slide was a candid capture of the movie’s sets showing the Elektra actress engrossed in a conversation with the crew. The third and final slide was a group photo featuring the main co-stars Sam Ball, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer, all smiling ear-to-ear.

The memorable post was completed with a comment from Garner as she quoted an iconic dialogue from the 2004 film. "I’ve decided it’s going to be totally awesome! ♥️ Thank you for listening to twenty years of my nonsense,” the 52-year-old star joked.

Greer’s Lucy Wyman was portrayed as a betraying friend to Garner’s Jenna Rink. The rom-com revolved around Rink, a socially awkward teenager who “hates being 13.” Hence, after a birthday wish to be “thirty, flirty and thriving,” the protagonist wakes up the next morning as a full-grown woman in her thirties.

The 13 Going on 30 cast reunites on Zoom

The A-listers of 13 Going on 30 celebrated 20 years of their favorite film by hopping on a Zoom call titled, “3 going on Boomer” on Tuesday, April 23. While Sam Ball was missing, Garner, Ruffalo, and Greer seemed all jolly about the reunion. The stars shared snippets from their meeting in a joint post on Instagram.

“A woman came up to me the other day and told me that her and her friends do13 Going on 30 cosplay,” the Hulk star quipped. The video ended with the three stars thanking the fans for their persistent love of the comedy. “Wish we could squeeze you!” Garner chimed in while cuddling her fingers into the camera.

Garner marked in the caption, “To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!”

13 Going on 30 is available to stream on Prime Video.

