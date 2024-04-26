Jujutsu Kaisen: How Did Yuji Learn The Reverse Cursed Technique? Explained

The article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The Reverse Cursed Technique is one of the most important abilities in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen as every high-level sorcerer has to master this technique. However, the spoilers for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen episode 258 revealed how Yuji Itadori was able to learn the technique so quickly before his battle with Sukuna.

The fact that Yuji was able to use the eReverse Cursed Technique was revealed quite a few chapters ago when readers saw him healing from a fatal wound he received from Sukuna’s Dismantle mid-battle. But the spoilers for the upcoming chapter 258 of the manga revealed the backstory of how Yuji was able to learn the technique so well and so quickly.

What is Reverse Cursed Technique?

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, the Reverse Cursed Technique, simply known as RCT, is a very important ability that all sorcerers have to learn in order to become stronger. As the name suggests, RCT is pretty much the opposite of a Cursed Technique or a CT.

You can think of RCT as positive energy while CT is usually filled with negative and destructive energy.. By multiplying two negative sources of cursed energy, one can create a positive cursed energy which can be used for healing purposes in battle. And this ability to use positive energy is known as the Reverse Cursed Technique. Since Jujutsu Sorcerers have a very high chance of getting lethally wounded in battle, it is very important for them to master the Reversed Cursed Technique.

Being opposite in nature to normal Cursed Technique, which usually dispels negative energy and destructs whatever is being attacked with it, RCT works in the opposite way and can heal wounds and injuries. Sorcerers like Gojo, Yuta, and others can use RCT so well that the chance of them staying wounded for very long in a battle is very low. However, people like Shoko, who have the Reverse Cursed Technique as their innate technique can master it to the point of being able to heal others, even if they are mortally wounded.

How did Yuji learn the Reverse Cursed Technique?

Even though the 258th episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is coming out on April 28, 2024, Monday, the spoilers from the Japanese release of the chapter came out today. One of the things that the chapter reveals is how Yuji Itadori managed to master the RCT enough to use it effectively during battle?

The chapter began with revealing that Gojo Satoru was able to activate his Reverse Cursed Technique during his fight with Sukuna as he was awakened during it. But then we come back to the present and see that Sukuna is now unable to use RCT as he suffered eight consecutive Black Flashes from Yuji. This forces the King of Curses to activate his domain expansion, the Malevolent Shrine, as a last resort.

The chapter then takes us to the past where Yuji is training for the battle against Sukuna with everyone including Choso, Hakari, and Kusakabe. Choso was confident that Yuji could activate RCT on his own; however, they decided to ask other sorcerers how they recover their blood and heal their wounds. Yuta and Hakari could not properly answer about the technique as their massive amounts of cursed energy allowed them to do this more easily than normal people. But When they Asked Shoko, she told them she converts her cursed energy directly into blood, to which Choso said it’s the same for him.

As a proper training process will take too long, Choso told Itadori to eat the other Death Painting Wombs so that he could activate the technique to produce blood through his cursed energy. After he demands someone teach Itadori the basics of RCT, Kusakabe comes to help them. The sorcerer used Ui Ui’s cursed techniques to soul-swap with Yuji and help him understand RTC better. Due to his unique lineage and power and also his experience with special grade techniques which came as a result of sharing a body with Sukuna, he was able to master the RCT pretty quickly. Paired with his Blood Manipulation Technique and Shrine, him being able to master RCT makes Yuji Itadori one of the strongest sorcerers in history.

The chapter then returned to the present and showed us how Itadori countered Sukuna’s domain expansion with his Simple Domain, which Kusakabe also taught him. However, Itadori lost the domain battles and Sukuna was able to slice his leg off. But Sukuna also could not hold onto his domain for too long as he was still suffering from Yuji’s attacks. In the end, Sukuna activated his fire-based Cursed Technique by chanting Fuga.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime related content.



