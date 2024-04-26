Who Is Caleb Williams Dating? Bears New Quarterback Finally REVEALS His Girlfriend

The NFL recently announced Caleb Williams' draft into the Chicago Bears. And as for Caleb Williams, he made the biggest reveal of his life. Caleb during the draft event brought along his mother, the girl he's currently dating. Here's who the new Bears quarterback is dating now.

Caleb Williams' Current Girlfriend Revealed

Before the Draft, Caleb Williams teased his fans about who the new Bears quarterback might bring to the event. "Wait till yall see draft day suit and my ladies dress. 1 of 1s," he had said earlier. However, when he arrived at the red carpet on April 25, he didn't walk along.

Also Read: After Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Got Themselves a Wooden Arrowhead Stadium

Along with her mother was Alina Thyregod, Caleb's current girlfriend. According to ESPN, before walking into the main event, Caleb Williams and Alina Thyregod reportedly played Monopoly cards during their stay at a hotel in Michigan. Before the Draft, Caleb threw light on his emotional state.

"It’s a big moment, but I’ll definitely be happy. It’s a long time for an even longer time to come. So I’m ready. I’m ready for the moment and ready to be welcomed onstage in my suit and have a blast," Williams had said via Today before the broadcast. Eventually, he ended up getting picked by the Chicago Bears. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Before Alina Thyregod, Caleb was dating Valery Orellana and the two became Instagram official in October 2020. Valery shared an Instagram post, which is long deleted, as they headed to their high school prom. Interestingly, the two were in different high schools.

Advertisement

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s HOT TAKE on New Hosting Gig Confirming That He’s ‘Always Felt Comfortable With the Camera’

Advertisement

Valery Orellana attended Richard Montgomery High School while Caleb Williams attended Gonzaga College High School. A month after their prom picture, Valery shared another Instagram story about an Oklahoma football game. The two were together for two years before reportedly parting ways in 2022.