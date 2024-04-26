Who Is Caleb Williams Dating? Bears New Quarterback Finally REVEALS His Girlfriend
Caleb Williams recently went to the 2024 NFL Draft Event in Detroit, Michigan where the new Bears quarterback revealed who he is currently dating. Check more details below.
The NFL recently announced Caleb Williams' draft into the Chicago Bears. And as for Caleb Williams, he made the biggest reveal of his life. Caleb during the draft event brought along his mother, the girl he's currently dating. Here's who the new Bears quarterback is dating now.
Caleb Williams' Current Girlfriend Revealed
Before the Draft, Caleb Williams teased his fans about who the new Bears quarterback might bring to the event. "Wait till yall see draft day suit and my ladies dress. 1 of 1s," he had said earlier. However, when he arrived at the red carpet on April 25, he didn't walk along.
Along with her mother was Alina Thyregod, Caleb's current girlfriend. According to ESPN, before walking into the main event, Caleb Williams and Alina Thyregod reportedly played Monopoly cards during their stay at a hotel in Michigan. Before the Draft, Caleb threw light on his emotional state.
"It’s a big moment, but I’ll definitely be happy. It’s a long time for an even longer time to come. So I’m ready. I’m ready for the moment and ready to be welcomed onstage in my suit and have a blast," Williams had said via Today before the broadcast. Eventually, he ended up getting picked by the Chicago Bears.
Before Alina Thyregod, Caleb was dating Valery Orellana and the two became Instagram official in October 2020. Valery shared an Instagram post, which is long deleted, as they headed to their high school prom. Interestingly, the two were in different high schools.
Valery Orellana attended Richard Montgomery High School while Caleb Williams attended Gonzaga College High School. A month after their prom picture, Valery shared another Instagram story about an Oklahoma football game. The two were together for two years before reportedly parting ways in 2022.