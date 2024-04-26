‘Cannot Be Drunk on Your Own Ego’: Michael Bisping Warns Michael Chandler to Not Sleep on McGregor

Is Michael Chandler too confident for his own good? As UFC 303 approaches, the spotlight intensifies on Chandler's comeback against Conor McGregor. Recently, Chandler said he doesn't need to "get into a firefight" with McGregor, claiming he hits harder despite acknowledging McGregor's "bigger rifle."

But does this mix of respect and bravado make sense? Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping certainly raised his eyebrows at these comments. He took to his YouTube channel to dissect Chandler's approach, suggesting Chandler might be underestimating the returning McGregor.

With McGregor coming back after a three-year hiatus, should Chandler be more cautious?

Is Chandler Taking the McGregor Fight Lightly?

Michael Chandler's stance on his upcoming fight with Conor McGregor seems to tread a fine line between confidence and overconfidence. He openly declared, "I don’t need to get into a firefight with a guy who has got a bigger rifle than me. I think I hit harder than he does."

This statement implies a strategic approach but also a belief in his superior power—despite McGregor's formidable reputation.

Bisping asked his YouTube audience. As Bisping put it, this challenge underscores the potential risk of being "drunk on your own ego," especially when facing a fighter of McGregor's caliber.

Bisping further elaborated on Chandler's qualities, emphasizing both his entertainment value and his explosive presence in the ring. "Michael Chandler is an entertainer, whether it’s in the ring, whether it’s in the post-fight interviews, the fights themselves, the man is a born entertainer," he said.

Highlighting Chandler's memorable bouts against Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, Bisping reminded everyone that Chandler's performances are often stellar, win or lose. However, he cautioned, "He has to respect what McGregor is going to do and the threat that’s coming back at him."

Will Chandler adjust his approach based on Bisping’s advice, or will he stick to his guns? Let's hear your thoughts!