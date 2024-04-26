Sean Strickland TROLLS Nina Marie for Supporting Puja Tomar, First Indian Female UFC Fighter

Former UFC Middleweight champion Sean Strickland trolls famous mixed martial arts journalist Nina Maria for supporting the first Indian female UFC fighter, Puja Tomar.

Recently, the UFC signed the first Indian female mixed martial arts fighter, Puja Tomar. Popular mixed martial arts reporter, Chamatkar Singh, tweeted and informed fans of Puja Tomar's UFC debut date. Chamatkar Singh informed that Puja Tomar is going inside the UFC octagon this summer in June.

Chamatkar tweeted and provided details regarding Puja Tomar's debut: "This is the world I dream of. A world where ALL Indians are UFC fighters. A world where I don't get called about my social security number being revoked. No more will my phone company put me in a loop of Indian customer service representatives. We are one step closer."

Nina Maria, popularly known for her funny interviews and reels with UFC stars, reacted to the MMA sport growing in India and quoted the tweet by Chamatkar Singh about Puja Tomar's UFC debut.

Nina Maria expressed, "This is awesome! Hope MMA keeps growing in India."

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland trolled Nina Maria for supporting Puja Tomar ahead of her UFC debut. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sean Strickland tweeted and expressed, "This is the world I dream of. A world where ALL Indians are UFC fighters. A world where I don't get called about my social security number being revoked. No more will my phone company put me in a loop of Indian customer service representatives. We are one step closer."

Advertisement

What's Next For Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland captured the UFC Middleweight Championship last year after defeating former UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Strickland kicked off 2024 for the UFC and main evented UFC 297 pay-per-view, the first PPV of the UFC this year, and defended his championship against South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis.

Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland in a close fight at UFC 297, and now Strickland is set to return inside the octagon this summer. He will be fighting at UFC 302 on June 1 against Paulo Costa.

UFC 302 will occur on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States. Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against Dustin Poirier in the main event.

ALSO READ: Jose Aldo Picks Former Rival Conor McGregor For Upcoming Fight At UFC 303