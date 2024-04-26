'Representation Looks Good': Sand Land Game Unveils Late Akira Toriyama's Letter To Their Product; READ

Bandai Namco is set to release its new RPG, Sand Land, based on the underappreciated wasteland series by late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. The developers have shared a message written by Toriyama before his death in March.

In his message, written in January this year, Toriyama admitted to not having had ample time to review all of Sand Land’s gameplay. He continued to praise the game for expanding on his 2000s wasteland manga, saying it is a high-quality standalone game as well as a “highly satisfying action-RPG game.”

Sand Land, a lesser-known intellectual property (IP) by Akira Toriyama, has been given a new life following its theatrical return. The manga, created by Toriyama, has been released in Japan as a major game, and a posthumous letter by Toriyama has left fans emotional.

The comment was released on behalf of Toriyama who penned the comment in January 2021. The letter, which you can read below, was written before Sand Land's video game was done. But even then, Toriyama said he could do nothing but recommend the title.

"I haven't watched through all the gameplay yet. However, it greatly expands the worldview of the original manga with many new exciting elements. It is high-quality as a standalone game and I can tell it is a highly satisfying action-RPG game," he wrote.

He continued, "First of all, the graphics have an excellent balance of the atmosphere of the manga and its drawing style. The representation looks great. The game will surely provide you an exciting experience with a genuine sense of design and attention to details, fro the many new vehicle designs, various customizations, as awell as the background design!"

"In the game, there is no only the world of Sand Land, but also a new world called Forest Land with new characters which were not in the manga. You can enjoy a more substantial story, and a vast map to adventure while playing as the Fiend Prince," Toriyama continued.

And finally, the creator went on to given his seal of approval to Sand Land with a final note. "I myself can only play casual games, but I do check out the trending games my family plays, and I think I know a little something about them even for an old man. I seriously recommend the game Sand Land!"

Fans of Toriyama are emotional over the late creator's death, who passed away at the age of 68 from an acute subdural hematoma. Toriyama, who oversaw top shonen titles like Dragon Ball and Son Goku, left the world stunned by his passing. Fans are glad to see Toriyama's legacy live on with Sand Land, showcasing his contributions to the global anime scene.

A brief about the Sand Land Game

Sand Land is an action role-playing video game developed by ILCA and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. In December 2022, Bandai Namco announced that they had initiated the Sand Land Project which will turn Sand Land into a multimedia intellectual property, and an animated film adaptation was announced.

The video game project was officially revealed in June 2023. A playable demo for the game was released on March 18, 2024. It was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on April 25, 2024 in Japan, and the following day worldwide.

Based on Sand Land, the game follows the story of Beelzebub, Rao, Ann and Thief as they embark on a journey through the desert to locate a Legendary Spring while battling against dangerous monsters and the army of a malevolent king. Beelzebub is the game's main playable character, and the game is played from a third-person perspective.

There are two modes of melee attack; light attacks are fast but weak, and heavy attacks are slow but strong. Players can also dodge opponent's attacks mid-air or sideways. As players progress in the game, they will unlock new skills and special abilities, which enhance Beelzebub's combat capabilities. Drinking water in the game increases Beelzebub's health. Players can also unlock new skills for Beelzebub's companions, who will also assist the player during combat.

The game features a variety of vehicles that can be used for transversal. For instance, the hovercar allows players to float over water and move in wetlands and rough terrain quickly. They can also be used during combat scenarios, especially when fighting against larger enemies. Beelzebub can carry up to five vehicle capsules at a given time.

The vehicles can be customized extensively with new engine parts and weapons. They can also be upgraded to boost their durability in combat. Beelzebub and his crew will establish their basecamp in the city of Spino. Players can customize their characters' personal living quarters extensively with furniture and various decorative items.

As players progress in the game and completes side objectives, they will meet other non-playable characters, some of which may stay in Spino, granting players the opportunities to buy rare components or services. There are also other side activities in the game, including racing and bounty hunting, and competing in battle arenas against other tough enemies.

