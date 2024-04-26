LeBron James Answers Where He Would Rank THIS Nuggets Team Among the Toughest Opponents in His Career

Over his 21-year career, LeBron James has faced many formidable teams, including the 2006-07 Pistons, 2008-12 Celtics, 2013-14 Spurs, and 2014-18 Warriors. Yet, no team has ever won 11 successive games against him, including playoffs, until now.

Following the game 3 defeat against the Nuggets, James was asked where this Nikola Jokic-led team ranks amongst the toughest teams he's faced.

"I find it difficult to respond to that right now," James said. "At some point, I'll probably take a moment and rank all the teams I've encountered throughout my extensive career. But this team is undoubtedly well-rounded, well-disciplined, and well-guided.

Their offensive game has no weak spots. They've had the best starting lineup for the past couple of years, boasting shot-makers, playmakers, and players who excel both at rebounding and assisting."

He concluded, "They are definitely amongst the top teams I've contended with in my career."

While the Warriors team led by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry could arguably be the most talented he has ever come up against, the present Nuggets team offers a set of unique challenges that James, also known as "The King," has yet to face.

James is finally encountering his equal in Jokic, a player who possesses the same physical abilities and basketball intelligence as he does. Additionally, the Nuggets' ability to outperform teams with different playing styles, whether it's fast-paced or a more controlled half-court approach, makes them extremely challenging to strategize against.

The Lakers' attempt to overwhelm Jokic in the three games they've played against Denver so far is indicative of his strength. Despite the pressure, Jokic always delivers a high-percentage shot for his team.

LeBron James on Playoff Pressure: Striving for Near-Perfect Basketball

When LeBron James was questioned on the Lakers' need to play almost flawless games to beat the Nuggets, he launched into a detailed explanation of the pressure inherent in playoff games, and how each player must decide if they are prepared to step up to the challenges.

"Postseason is professional play. It's normal to experience anxiety and pressure - that's the essence of the postseason. So I'm unsure how to answer that. It's a personal question that individual players should answer themselves about how they feel."

James doesn't want to presume his teammates feel pressured to deliver flawless performances in their games. However, he is certain that both he and Anthony Davis can meet the high expectations.

"I find it challenging to speak on behalf of others. I can't always discern what they're thinking. But this is the postseason, and Anthony Davis and I have been working together successfully for six years. We have reached the pinnacle, we've come close. We've been part of multiple games.

We know what winning requires and the level of precision needed to secure a championship. It's not an unattainable goal. I've been in situations four times where nearly perfect games were essential for victory. He's been alongside me in these instances."

James doesn't demand everyone else to pursue perfection with the same intensity he does, understanding that it is, after all, just a game.

