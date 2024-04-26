Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo and DKZ's Jaechan to lead upcoming historical drama Check In Hanyang

Check in Hanyang is an upcoming drama featuring Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, and DKZ's Jaechan. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this historical series. Bae In Hyuk has impressed with his work in dramas like The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, and My Roommate is a Gumiho. Kim Ji Eun is known for One Dollar Lawyer and Again My Life.

Jung Gun Joo has appeared in dreams like Extraordinary You and Monthly Magazine Home. DKZ's Jaechan is known for the hit BL Semantic Error. The two actors will also appear in Bitter Sweet Hell, which is set to premiere on May 24.

Check in Hanyang to feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo and DKZ's Jaechan

On April 26, Channel A revealed that Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, and DKZ's Jaechan will be taking on the lead roles in Check in Hanyang. Bae In Hyuk will take on the role of Prince Lee Eun, who goes to Joseon’s largest guest house under his secret identity. Kim Ji Eun will play Hong Deok Soo, who dresses like a man and works at the guesthouse. Jung Gun Joo will play the heir of the guesthouse, and Jaechan will appear as an employee who dreams big. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Check in Hanyang

Check In Hanyang is expected to be released in December 2424. The project is being directed by Myung Hyun Woo who also worked on The 3rd Hospital. Park Hyeon Jin has written the script.

The drama is set in the Joseon era and follows the story of a woman and three men who join the biggest guesthouse, Yongcheonru, as interns. Each have their own reason to work as an employee at the guesthouse. The drama explores themes of romance, class, politics, growth, and overcoming limitations.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Bitter Sweet Hell poster: Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young try to protect their family in upcoming psychological thriller