Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies: Sukumar's thriller Pushpa: The Rule, Trivikram's untitled project to Atlee Kumar's actioner in 2024-2025

Pan-India heartthrob Allu Arjun is a sensational name in the Indian film industry. The actor who is gearing up for his 2024’s biggest film Pushpa: The Rule, also has other plans to entertain his ardent supporters with his upcoming collaborations with filmmakers Trivikram Srinivas and Atlee Kumar.

Allu Arjun's upcoming movies

Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun's Pushpa series is more than just a movie; it holds a special place in the hearts of his devoted fans. The initial installment was released in 2021 during the challenging pandemic period and turned out to be the biggest blockbuster film. Now, Allu Arjun's upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule, is ready to kick off, continuing the story from its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar.

Set in the vibrant 90s, the first film follows the life of Pushpa Raj, a notorious sandalwood smuggler. As his story unfolds, Raj finds himself entangled in intense clashes with influential figures, earning him a reputation that spreads far and wide. The movie concludes with a gripping showdown between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, promising an action-packed sequel that will leave us all on the edge of our seats. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, whereas the supporting cast features, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and many others in pivotal roles. National Award Winner Devi Sri Prasad has composed the dynamic music and background scores of the flick.

Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar produced Pushpa: The Rule under the Mythri Movie Makers label. The mass entertainer is planned to hit theaters on the glorious occasion of Independence Day in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively.

Advertisement

Watch Pushpa: The Rule teaser

Allu Arjun’s untitled project with Trivikram Srinivas

Allu Arjun's next movie is with Trivikram Srinivas who has been a torchbearer in Allu Arjun's astounding success. Those who have known Allu Arjun by their heart have definitely crossed their paths with the filmography of Trivikram. The dynamic duo is all set to collaborate after their 2020 action entertainer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, on an untitled project.

Allu Arjun's new movie announcement was made in the year 2023 and it was revealed that they will be joining forces for the fourth time. The makers of the upcoming action entertainer took to their social platform X, and wrote, “The dynamic duo is back! Iconic star @alluarjun and blockbuster director Trivikram reunite for their fourth Film! More details soon.”

The project has been bankrolled by Allu Arjun's father renowned producer Allu Aravind, and S Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts, and Haarika and Hassine Creations.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram's upcoming project is touted to be another mass masala action entertainer that will be filled with many whistle-worthy moments especially Trivikram's with his one-liners. As for now, Allu Arjun's new movie release date is yet to be announced but the shoot may commence soon.

Watch announcement video

Allu Arjun's mass collaboration with Atlee Kumar

Allu Arjun's latest movie also marks a huge announcement with the director of Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal, Atlee Kumar. As per some reports, Allu Arjun is consistently in talks with Atlee for a possible collaboration. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has worked with both of them is also a potential contender to feature in the upcoming film.

The fans have been very excited after hearing about the powerful collaboration between Allu Arjun, Samantha, and Atlee as they all have their formulas for grabbing the audience's attention with their power-packed performances.

However, no official confirmation has been made about the project and fans are eagerly waiting for this epic trio to collaborate and give a memorable experience to all the die-hard cinema lovers.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Makers of Prabhas starrer gear up for big announcement; film likely to release on June 27