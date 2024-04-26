Red Flavor was meant for Girls' Generation? Sooyoung makes SHOCKING revelation about Red Velvet song

Girls’ Generation is the iconic second-generation girl group that created a big name for themselves with their music style and presence. Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation made a shocking revelation about Red Velvet’s bop track Red Flavor, saying it was once offered to them.

Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation shocks by revealing facts about the hit song Red Flavor by Red Velvet

Sooyoung recently appeared on an SBS show where she made a shocking disclosure about the summer-style hit song Red Flavor by Red Velvet. Sooyoung spilled the unknown fact that Red Flavor was first offered to SNSD (Girls’ Generation).

She went on to explain that the members had listened to the guide and they truly loved it by hearing it only once. She said when she heard it she said that the song was amazing and it was going to be a hit.

However, the Girls’ Generation’s comeback at the time was pushed back and delayed so the song was sent to Red Velvet. Watch here as she made this revelation which left fans surprised.

Many fans said that Red Velvet did justice to the song at the same time wishing that it would be nice to see Girls’ Generation to once cover it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Red Flavor is a Tropical house song with a dance-pop base further laced with fast beats, synth, and percussion. The song was well-received by fans and critics alike who called it the perfect summer song. Billboard had ranked Red Flavor as the second greatest K-pop song of the 2010s.

Advertisement

More about Girls’ Generation

Girls’ Generation who is also known as SNSD, is one of the greatest and most popular girl groups. They debuted under SM Entertainment with their single Into The New World on August 5, 2007.

Regarded as one of the most influential K-pop girl groups to ever exist, they also earned the nickname ‘The Nation’s Girl Group.’ They shot to immense popularity with their single Gee in 2009. Their other hit songs include Run Devil Run, Genie, Oh!, The Boys and FOREVER1 among many others.

After a five-year hiatus, the girl group made a banging return on the occasion of their fifteenth anniversary with the album FOREVER1 on August 5, 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat