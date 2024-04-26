Lee Min Ki loses to senior Kwak Sun Young in martial arts; see new stills of junior-senior bond from upcoming drama Crash

Lee Min Ki, the popular South Korean actor who has been wowing audiences with his amazing performances in dramas and movies, is ready to hit the small screen again soon. Lee Min Ki's upcoming crime drama Crash will premiere soon, and he will be seen alongside Kwak Sun Young.

Crash has released new stills from the drama hinting at the junior and senior relationship between Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young.

Crash new stills released: Lee Min Ki is getting closer to senior Kwak Sun Young

Crash is an upcoming crime investigation and comedy drama from ENA. The show stars Because This Is My First Life’s Lee Min Ki and Moving’s Kwak Sun Young.

Ahead of its May premiere, Crash has released some intriguing stills from the show depicting the junior and senior equation between the leads.

Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young can be seen having a friendly game of martial arts as they practice dressed in their Gi (traditional uniform). In the stills, we can see Kwak Sun Young, a master of jujutsu, defeating Lee Min Ki with her skills.



One still shows utter surprise on Lee Min Ki’s face after being defeated by her. The last still shows them forgetting about it and bonding over a cup of coffee. The stills signal a much closer connection blooming between the colleagues as they solve crimes, practice, and sip coffee together. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in other stills, we see Lee Min Ki, head of TCI, and Kwak Sun Young, chief of TCI, in action as they solve a case on the field. The stills show that they seem to have a similar habit of stroking their necks. In another picture, Lee Min Ki is sitting in the middle of the road while Kwak Sun Young looks at him.

More about Lee Min Ki’s Crash

Crash will follow the story of the team of Traffic Crime Investigation (TCI), which is in charge of solving crimes that occur on the road. Crash is set to premiere on ENA and Disney+ on May 13 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST). It will air every Monday and Tuesday. Crash is set to take the place of Kwon Nara’s The Midnight Studio after its finale.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat