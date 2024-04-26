Popular Star Kid: Mahesh Babu's 11-year-old daughter Sitara is a star in the making

Mahesh Babu has been a beloved Telugu superstar ever since he first appeared on the scene. He's captured the hearts of many with his charm and has become an ideal action hero to some. It seems like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to making a mark in the industry, as his daughter seems to be following in his footsteps.

As many may already be aware, Mahesh Babu has two children, his son Gautham Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. With both seeming to take a liking to the glamorous world of cinema, it seems like Sitara is sure to follow the steps her father has taken.

Sitara Ghattamaneni - a star in making

The popular star kid Sitara has the makings of a future sensation in the world of Telugu cinema. However, what sets her apart is her unique personality and exceptional talent. With her charming presence on social media and infectious energy on the silver screen, she effortlessly garners a legion of devoted fans on Instagram.

Being the daughter of great actors like Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, she effortlessly maintains a strong social presence, despite her young age. Her eloquence in expressing her ideas and values, combined with her impressive dancing skills, sets her up for a promising future as a potential superstar.

Check out more of Sitara's Instagram posts:

She's truly living up to her grandfather Superstar Krishna's legacy, showcasing her talents and charm effortlessly. With a massive following of 1.9 Million on Instagram, she shares her passion for dance, love for pets, and precious moments with loved ones.

Looking at her potential and the skills she already possesses, it's safe to say that she could follow in her father's footsteps and become a sensation too.

Mahesh Babu’s work front

Talking about the superstar, Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen this year with his film Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie featuring Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, and many in key roles had released to generally negative reviews with praises only for the actor’s performance.

Now, Mahesh Babu is currently in the preparations for his much-anticipated next film with director SS Rajamouli, tentatively called SSMB29. The upcoming flick is said to be a jungle adventure movie with the superstar playing a character inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

