Kajol: From the red carpet to a cocktail party; Here's how the actress aces her saree look for every occasion
Kajol's charismatic charm and personality have often left fans speechless but today we have these perfect sarees for every occasion donned by the actress which will impress you with her style choices as well.
Updated: October 6, 2020 03:49 pm
Kajol's collection of saree for every occasion
Kajol has been entertaining us for more than 20 years now. With her blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, this year she was seen on the big screens and again managed to please her fans. Her film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior managed to become 2020's first super-hit movie. Right from her 1992 debut film Bekhudi to 2020 film Tanhaji, Kajol has played a variety of roles on-screen with dedication, conviction and determination and made us and her zillion fans believe that as much as we love her as the tomboy Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, we equally adore her as the demure Simran of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. For years with her uncommon roles and an even more unexpected style, she took the silver screen by a storm, leaving the world stunned by her excellent performances. Kajol is known to be an extremely straightforward and forthright star who doesn’t mince her words while talking. Amid the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities who are also home quarantined are using this time to discover their hidden talents and trying to learn something creative. Among all, Kajol has been making use of this quarantine period by interacting with fans and sharing stunning throwback pictures. From balancing her work life to her family life, the actress has proved to be a hands-on mother, wife, sister and daughter. Her elegance in terms of style has always surprised fans. Today, we have these photos of the actress donning different sarees perfect for every occasion.
For the late night party
Bringing in glamour with her saree and smile here in this shimmer midnight blue sequin saree.
For the puja look
Donning the auspicious colour yellow with a beautiful green border in a silk saree here.
For the intimate house party look
Kajol in a black and white monochrome saree look in stripes with a crystal choker.
The desi look for movie promotions
Another gorgeous look of the star in a blue silk saree for movie promotions.
The wedding reception look
The cool vibes from this elegant and stylish Pista green saree look for attending a close one's wedding reception.
The saree with jacket look for the red carpet
The actress in a saffron bandhani saree layered with an applique copper-gold jacket.
Anniversary celebration/ Karwa Chauth look
How her smile still manages to steal our hearts! Look at this pretty red saree with silver border perfect for occasions like Karwa Chauth and wedding anniversary.
The cocktail party saree
The actress in a beautiful blue shell saree by Shivan and Narresh.
The day wedding look
A pretty pink floral number for a day wedding look is just perfect.
