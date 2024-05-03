Queen Camilla Hosts Solo Event At Buckingham Palace To Address Poignant Cause Amidst King Charles’ Cancer Treatment

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Queen Camilla hosted a solo event at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to address the survivors of sexual assault. The event came a day after Her Royal Highness joined the monarch in visiting the Macmillan Cancer Center in London. The Queen hosted a reception at the palace, where she re-launched the Wash Bags project after inaugurating it in 2013.

Camilla became a host to 300 survivors of rape and sexual abuse and also had a chat with the former British prime minister, Theresa May. The politician has had a long history of campaigning to end modern slavery in the country.

What is the Wash Bags project?

The Wash Bags project, as mentioned above, was inaugurated in 2013 by Camilla to help rape and sexual abuse survivors. The organization working on the initiative provides toiletries to the victims and extends support to break the taboo and end the circles of violence.

In her speech at the palace, Her Royal Highness shared, "The aim of the washbags was to create something that would be ‘a crumb of comfort' to those finding themselves in this horrendous position.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The former Princess of Wales further added, "Your stories and your experiences are vital tools as we seek to bring about change: to forge a world in which people, whoever and wherever they are, do not live in fear of being abused.”

Advertisement

“As I have often heard victims say, speaking about the experience is one of the key ways to survive it. By sharing with one another today, we can strengthen our alliance against sexual abuse in all its forms,” continued the Queen.

ALSO READ: Queen Camilla Talks About King Charles's Health While Visiting Northern Ireland; Says He's Disappointed

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first public outing after the King’s diagnosis

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out for their first public outing to the cancer center after the King himself was diagnosed with the disease in February. The royal couple met with the patients and the medical experts to understand the advancements in technologies to treat cancer.

According to experts, modern technologies are used in hospitals and clinics to detect cancer at earlier stages. The monarch and Camilla assured the patients they were not alone in their battle. Buckingham Palace also revealed that the royals would be hosting their majesties, the Emporer and Empress of Japan, and also celebrating the first anniversary of the coronation on May 10.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Queen Camilla Joins King Charles To Visit Cancer Hospital In First Public Outing Since His Own Diagnosis; DEETS Inside