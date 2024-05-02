WWE Backlash 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card and Streaming Info

WWE hosted one of the biggest WrestleMania of all time last month. WrestleMania 40 has managed to break all previous records of WrestleMania in television ratings, merchandise sales, social media numbers, and many more.

Fans witnessed the rise of a new era with the end of the iconic era of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL after Cody Rhodes managed to become WWE Undisputed champion defeating Roman Reigns in singles championship main event matchup.

WWE is now gearing up to host the first major pay-per-view under the championship reign of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. WWE Backlash will be the show the company is going to host after WrestleMania 40.

The WWE Backlash pay-per-view event is going to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon, Metropolis, France.

WWE Backlash pay-per-view will be the company's second international show this year. The company has been expanding its reach since WWE was sold to Endeavor Group and has hosted multiple international pay-per-views since then.

WWE Backlash 2024: When, Where and Time

WWE Backlash 2024 will be the 19th edition of Backlash pay-per-view. Last year, WWE hosted Backlash in Puerto Rico, and this year, WWE is again hosting Backlash outside the United States, this time in France.

WWE Backlash 2024 Time

UK:

- Standard Time: BST

- Start Time (May 4th): 6 p.m.

- Countdown Show (May 4th): 5 p.m.

USA:

- Standard Time: EDT

- Start Time (May 4th): 1 p.m.

- Countdown Show (May 4th): 12 p.m.

Australia:

- Standard Time: AEST

- Start Time (May 5th): 3 a.m.

- Countdown Show (May 5th): 2 a.m.

India:

- Standard Time: IST

- Start Time (May 4th): 10:30 p.m.

- Countdown Show (May 4th): 10 p.m.

France:

- Standard Time: CEST

- Start Time (May 4th): 7 p.m.

- Countdown Show (May 4th): 6 p.m.

Where to Watch WWE Backlash 2024

WWE Backlash will be the third significant pay-per-view of the company this year and the second international pay-per-view of 2024. WWE is the biggest professional wrestling company in the world, and people all around the globe consume the product every week. With every passing year, WWE is expanding its reach.

WWE is televised in more than 180 countries and more than 30 different languages, and with that, it has reached more than $1 billion households. Fans all around the world watch WWE on different partner streaming platforms, which differ from place to place. Here is the list of some important regions and their official partners.

Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: $5.99 per month

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

WWE Backlash 2024 Match Card

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his championship and headline the first ever significant pay-per-view of the year 2024, WWE Backlash, against former WWE champion AJ Styles in a singles match.

On the other hand, WWE Heavyweight champion Damian Priest is set to defend his championship for the first time against Main, Jey Uso, and there is much more to keep an eye on in this year's Backlash pay-per-view. Here is the list of matches WWE has announced so far.

Match Card

Cody Rhodes v AJ Styles

Bayley v Tiffany Stratton v Naomi

Damian Priest v Jey Uso

Randy Orton and KO v Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill v The Kabuki Warriors

