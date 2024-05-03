Mark Consuelos Says He Did Not Get Cold Feet On Wedding Day With Kelly Ripa

Actor Mark Consuelos and TV show host Kelly Ripa recently divulged the details from their wedding day, with Consuelos admitting that he did not experience pre-wedding jitters. The couple, who hosts Live with Kelly and Mark, brought up the subject of their wedding ceremony on the April 25th episode of the show, where Consuelos revealed that he was not stressed during the wedding nuptials.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discuss pre-wedding jitters:

The topic of pre-wedding fright was brought up by Ripa, who cited an article’s statistic that one in five adults have admitted to facing jitters on their wedding day, nearly escaping the ceremony altogether. Ripa further said that the Riverdale star seemed stressed out on the day they eloped to Las Vegas to get married. Consuelos differed. "I was not stressed out,” he said.

"Just so you know, I don't get cold feet. When I make a decision, I stand by my decision," the co-host reiterated. Ripa quipped immediately, admitting that she had asked the producer of show's executive producer Michael Gelman to give her the "cold feet article," to elicit the answer from her husband. "Well now this article is boring — I thought for sure," was Ripa's response.

Consuelos jokingly turned the tables around, mentioning how Ripa was the one much frightened that day, referring to a picture taken at the chapel that day, as he imitates Ripa’s stiff posture from the photo. Ripa reassured him that it was due to the cold weather that day, not because of nervousness. "You were cold? It was 100 degrees outside!" Consuelos remarked.

Kelly Rips and Mark Consuelos' relationship:

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met on the set of All My Children in 1995, during the latter’s audition for a role in the drama show. Ripa joined the cast as Hayley Vaughan seven years before Consuelos, who appeared on screen as Matao Santos, Vaughan’s love interest.

The two confirmed that they were dating in February of 1996, and subsequently tied the knot in May of that year. The circumstances were strange, Ripa revealed Comments by Celebs podcast in 2018, as the two had broken up one week before they finalized the decision to get married.

They share three children: Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio.





