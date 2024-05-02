Zico dishes on BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s feature on SPOT; reveals he ‘prepared six songs’ for her to choose from

Zico and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s collaborative track SPOT was released on April 26 accompanied by a cinematic music video. The iconic duo didn’t shy away from delighting the fans with dynamic vocals and top-notch visuals, that are bound to leave a lingering impression. In a recent interview, the talented rapper spilled the beans on the making process of this hit song.

On April 30, a video was posted on KStarNextDoor4’s YouTube channel, where Zico appeared to talk about his latest track SPOT featuring Jennie. When asked by the host about the secret behind casting the BLACKPINK member, he revealed some surprising details, leaving the fans in awe.

He started the answer dishing on how important it is for him to choose co-singers for his songs. The solo rapper then proceeded to say, “We were just acquaintances”, hinting towards the duo briefly knowing each other before the collaboration.

"I had prepared six songs and then reduced it to two, I didn't know what she would choose, so I prepared everything", Zico spilled the beans on customizing options for Jennie, so that she could have a variety of genres to choose from.

This also proved the Eureka rapper’s extreme willingness to collaborate with the SOLO singer. When the BLACKPINK member finally decided to lend her vocals to SPOT, Zico eagerly encouraged the partnership.

During the interview, he also revealed that he wanted her to be at ease and feel comfort while making the song, as SPOT was penned by him solely to feature Jennie and no other singers.

As the interview was shared, fans couldn’t help but thank Zico for his extreme enthusiasm, as it materialized into the epic first collaboration between the iconic K-pop duo.

Know more about Zico and Jennie's SPOT

On April 26, Zico’s SPOT featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie was released accompanied by a vibrant music video that captured their entourage into the city lights.

In addition, the upbeat vibe and addictive beats combined with Jennie’s soulful vocals and Zico’s powerful rapping created a phenomenal synergy in the track, that has rarely been seen before.

Within days of its release, the collaborative hip-hop track seamlessly topped many prestigious music charts in Korea along with dominating iTunes charts in almost 31 countries across the globe.

