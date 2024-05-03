Eva Mendes Opens Up On Becoming Mother Of Two In Her Early 40s; Says ‘It Takes More Patience’

Eva Mendes revealed that she had embraced motherhood in her early 40s. She recalled being wild in her 20s and that she wouldn’t have been around kids during that time.

By Rashi Desai
Published on May 02, 2024  |  09:27 PM IST |  328
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes via IMDB

Eva Mendes opened up about embracing motherhood in the later stages of her life. In an interview with People Magazine, Mendes shared that she was glad to join the parent club in her early 40s. The Hitch actress has been married to Ryan Gosling since 2022, and they share two daughters together.

The Ghost Rider star confessed that she entered into a nonverbal agreement with Gosling about wanting to be a stay-at-home mother. The actress also revealed that having two girls around her has always made her conscious of her actions as she tries to be a role model for her children. 

Eva Mendes on not wanting to be a mother in her 20s

Mendes recalled being wild-spirited in her 20s, smoking, and using foul words all the time. She shared that she didn’t even want to be around kids in her younger days. The actress shared, "It takes more patience. In my 20s, I shouldn't have even been around a child. I was just foul-mouthed and smoking. I could not have raised kids in any other era of my life, but now, for sure."

Speaking of how people reacted to Mendes becoming a mother at 42, The Other Guys actress said, "When I was 40, it was a big deal for people when I was pregnant, and it wasn't for me. And then I was 42, and I was pregnant with my second one, and people were like, 'Oh my God, you're going to be so tired. That's why people have kids in their 20s.' I was like, that's the most sorry, asinine thing I've ever heard."

Ryan Gosling said acting got him close to Eva Mendes

Earlier in the year, the Barbie star showered praises on his wife, Eva Mendes, while accepting an award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. Gosling shared that, through acting, he met Mendes, whom he got married to in 2022. The actor said, "Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes met on the sets of The Place Beyond The Pine and immediately connected. After dating for a year, the couple secretly tied the knot. They made their status public in November 2022. The celebrity couple welcomed their first daughter in 2014 and their second child in 2016.

 

FAQ

How many kids do Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have?
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have two daughters.
Latest Articles