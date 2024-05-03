SS Rajamouli and Anil Ravipudi engage in funny conversation about opening day of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29

The pre-release event for the crime drama, Krishnamma, was held on May 1, 2024. The event was graced by reputed filmmakers such as Siva Koratal, SS Rajamouli, and Anil Ravipudi.

Meanwhile, a viral video from the event featuring both directors has grabbed everyone’s attention. It shows the duo being involved in a funny conversation. The video is related to the opening day of the former’s upcoming project, SSMB29, with Mahesh Babu in the lead.

Anil Ravipudi questions SS Rajamouli about the opening day of his new film

During Krishnamma’s pre-release event, Anil Ravipudi started by requesting S.S. Rajamouli to reveal the opening day of his upcoming project. He also stated: “On the opening day, he will tell the film's story. I hope they will tell those two things.”

Ravipudi also responded by telling Rajamouli to “reduce the prize money.” He said that the prize should be two rupees. Anil responded that Rs 10 thousand means they will come. This conversation seemed to be a whole lot of fun.

As mentioned, SSMB29 has Mahesh Babu in the lead. The Guntur Kaaram star has previously worked with Anil Ravipudi in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was one of the highest-grossing films of 2020, with collections of more than Rs. 200 crore.

Krishnamma trailer is out now

Krishnamma will be a crime drama with intense moments spread throughout the film. The trailer, which came out on May 1, 2024, has already provided a glimpse of the basic premise set in a village named Inchipeta.

Satya Dev plays the lead role in the film and the story focuses on the condition of people who are blamed for criminal activities committed by someone else. The Ram Setu star’s presentation is the major highlight of the trailer and it is expected to strike a chord with the audience.

The producers have already locked a release date of May 10, 2024. While Athiraj plays the female lead in the film, the rest of the cast includes Laxman Meesala, Raghu Kunche among others in key roles.

