A climber witnesses his friend falling from cliff in Washington's wild mountains; thinks he'd be dead

A climber witnesses his friend falling from a cliff, and he thinks that the fall will eventually take his life. The survivor of the incident speaks about the amazing rescue operation.

By Shovan Roy
Published on May 03, 2024  |  12:21 AM IST |  492
A climber witnesses his friend falling from cliff in Washington's wild mountains
Man falls from Cutthroat Peak survives (PC: Lahiox Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Rappelling accident on Cutthroat Peak leaves climber injured
  • Swift response from Chelan County Mountain Rescue

In the quiet of Washington state's wild mountains, a recent climbing trip became dangerous for two men. This is the story of Thomas Gilbert and Philip Bond from Cutthroat Peak, where an ordinary rappelling descent went awry.

A predestined descent and the cold vigil

Disaster struck as they were going down the challenging Cauthorn-Wilson Route. The peace was broken when Bond’s descent became dangerous, leaving him injured and Gilbert stuck higher up.

The knot in their rappel system came undone, and Bond fell down with the rope, which slipped uncontrollably to the ground. Separated by fate’s cruel hand, Gilbert and Bond kept in touch through Rocky Talkies.

They activated a Garmin InReach beacon with unwavering fortitude, a lifeline that could bring help to their mountainous situation from miles below. They clung to hope throughout the freezing night, warmed by layers of Gore-Tex clothing and supplied with food and water.

Man falls from Cutthroat Peak survives (PC: NicolasTkk Twitter)

The rescue operation unfolds

Chelan County Mountain Rescue (CCMR) rushed into action when it received the distress call under race conditions set by nature.

Rescuers fought through chilly early morning temperatures as they climbed up to stranded Gilbert and injured Bond. They stabilized Bond's injuries with determination before giving him warmth and food that would be crucial for his survival.

It appeared unlikely, but there was some hope at dawn on a new day. As the weather cleared, NAS Whidbey Island performed a successful hoist that lifted the injured Bond from danger. Gilbert and Bond expressed gratitude as they emerged from their experience for emergency responders’ rapidity in acting upon them. 

Man falls from Cutthroat Peak survives (PC: Bergwinkel Twitter)

This ensured their lives were saved while also acknowledging technology, most especially the Garmin InReach beacon, following the miraculous nature of the rescue mission. According to Gilbert, “I think it’s safe now to say we wouldn’t be alive without it.”

Gilbert spoke about his amazing rescue while still coming to terms with what had happened during those hours spent waiting for help, saying, “We were in a pretty desperate situation.” 

But he also knew they could have been without this technological device because, as he put it, “...in the backcountry where every second counts, there are no guarantees.”

FAQ

What equipment played a crucial role in the climbers' rescue?
The Garmin InReach beacon served as a lifeline, summoning help amidst the wilderness.
How were the climbers prepared for the unexpected night on the mountain?
They carried layers of Gore-Tex fabric, food, water, and communication devices to sustain themselves.
