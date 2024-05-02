New York Knicks Injury Report: Will Jalen Brunson Play Against Philadelphia 76ers on May 02? Find Out
The New York Knicks are preparing for a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, May 2, 2024. Stay tuned for updates on Jalen Brunson's status, injury reports, and more!
The narrative takes a dramatic twist as the Philadelphia 76ers bounce back from a six-point deficit in the final 30 seconds of their game in New York Instead of a game over, they have stretched the series to a sixth game to be played on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. The ball rolling at 9:00 PM EST sharp.
Will Jalen Brunson Play Against the Philadelphia 76ers Tonight?
Jalen Brunson is healthy, off the injury list, and ready to challenge the Philadelphia 76ers - has exhibited a stellar performance in the last three games, scoring an impressive total of 126 points.
The second game saw the New York Knicks dangerously close to losing the advantage of homecourt to the 76ers. The Knicks were trailing by five with less than 30 seconds to go.
However, a couple of three-point field goals later, the tide turned, and the Knicks emerged victorious, leading the series 2-0 while heading to Philadelphia.
The table turned on Tuesday night when, in the closing 30 seconds of the game, the Knicks, leading by six, let the 76ers score a four-point play and a 3-point field goal.
This forced the game into overtime wherein the Knicks seemingly ran out of energy and suffered a defeat to the Sixers with a score of 112-106, pushing the series to a sixth game.
Guard Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with a valiant attempt, but it couldn't save them from the shoddy play that resulted in crucial mishaps and turnovers as the game progressed.
The Knicks' series took a hit with Bojan Bogdanovic, the reserve forward, forced to drop out of the season due to foot and wrist injuries requiring surgery.
The bench had been the Knicks' saving grace, providing a much-needed boost, especially during the initial two games when Brunson had a run of bad luck. This will ratchet up the pressure on the starting five, who've been logging increased game time in this series.
With Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby clocking over 40 minutes per game and Brunson and Hart coming close to or exceeding 44 minutes each night, the lineup looks exhausted. Deuce McBride now stands as the Sixer's singular threat from the bench.
Despite being a substitute, McBride has been scoring more points on average (13 per game in the series) than the starting guard, Donte DiVincenzo, who's managed less than 10 on average.
Going forward, to secure an advancement, the Knicks will likely need a heightened performance from their starting guard.
New York Knicks Players Stats Against The Philadelphia 76ers
OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22 games against the 76ers in his career
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson has averaged 18.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in 16 games versus the 76ers in his career.
When And Where To Watch
Date: May 2, 2024
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Channel: TNT
Injury Report
Knicks
OUT
- Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery)
- Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot contusion)
QUESTIONABLE
- Mitchell Robinson (left ankle sprain)
Sixers
OUT
- Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) QUESTIONABLE
- Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery)
