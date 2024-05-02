‘That Just Puts a Sour Taste..’ Alexander Volkanovski Slams Ilia Topuria for Rejecting UFC Featherweight Championship Fights

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski lost his championship this year at UFC 298 pay-per-view in February against undefeated featherweight contender Ilia Topuria. El Matador knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in round two.

The 27-year-old newly crowned champion will defend his championship this year. Two top favorites to face Ilia Topuria in his first championship defense are former champion Alexander Volkanovksi and newly crowned BMF champion Max Holloway.

Recently, Joe Rogan and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier criticised Topuria for rejecting fight offers. Alexander Volkanovski recently appeared on Main Event TV and reacted to Ilia's rejection of the fight offer.

Alexander Volkanovski expressed, "Right now, he's saying 'no' to everyone. That's the problem. He's saying no to Max Holloway, to Brian Ortega, to me, you name it. Not wanting to come to Australia, okay, but he's saying 'no' to everyone. He's saying, 'I don't want to fight any of the contenders. I want to fight Conor McGregor'."

"That just puts a sour taste in people's mouths. Because when you hold the belt, there is a responsibility that comes with that, a pressure. You can't just be saying 'nah, nah, nah', that's crazy. He's not going about things the right way."

Ilia Topuria Record

1. UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria

- Date: June 24, 2023

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Josh Emmett

- Details: Fight of the Night award

2. UFC 282

- Date: December 10, 2022

- Result: Win (Submission - arm-triangle choke)

- Opponent: Bryce Mitchell

- Details: Performance of the Night award

3. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

- Date: March 19, 2022

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Jai Herbert

- Details: Performance of the Night award, Lightweight debut

4. UFC 264

- Date: July 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Ryan Hall

5. UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

- Date: December 5, 2020

- Result: Win (KO - punch)

- Opponent: Damon Jackson

6. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

- Date: October 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Decision - unanimous)

- Opponent: Youssef Zalal

7. UFC 298

- Date: February 17, 2024

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - punches)

- Opponent: Alexander Volkanovski

- Details: Featherweight Main Event

