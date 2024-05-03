The Broken News Season 2 Review: India's clutter-breaking show returns with more grit, power, vigour and heart

Name: The Broken News Season 2

Director: Vinay Waikul

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Akshay Oberoi, Indraneil Sengupta

Rating: 3.5/5

Where To Watch: ZEE5

The Broken News Season 2, created by Vinay Waikul and Sambit Mishra and starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Akshay Oberoi and others, primarily focuses on the difference in functioning of two media houses, Josh 24 and Awaaz Bharti, as they analyse things affecting India through a separate political lens.

Plot:

The Broken News Season 2 continues from where Season 1 ended. Radha Bhargav (Shriya Pilgaonkar), a news reporter of Awaaz Bharti, is falsely accused in a case where she went against the CM of the state, and is kept in the lockup for 2 months without any evidence, before being granted bail. Radha, who has been through hell in the past 2 months, develops a personal vendetta for Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep Ahlawat), a news anchor of Josh 24, a pro-establishment news channel. Dipankar, who was obviously directly involved in Radha's arrest, gave sensational claims like that of her being a terrorist, while she was away.

The story that follows, shows how Dipankar and Radha try to take each other down, even if it means to get their hands dirty, while Ameena Qureshi (Sonali Bendre), the editor-in-chief of Awaaz Bharti, continues to keep her journalistic ethics intact.

What Works for The Broken News Season 2:

The Broken News Season 2 goes one up on the first season, which was very enjoyable in the first place. The plot is delicious and the conflicts are relevant and relatable. Characters are well arched, especially of Dipankar Sanyal and Radha Bhargav. Screenplay is racy, making the show totally bingeworthy. The twists are generally easy to predict but the drama is what takes precedence over the thrill.

In its course of 8 episodes, The Broken News Season 2 teaches a thing or two about journalism and journalistic ethics. As a journalist myself, the show speaks to me in many different ways. The protagonists break the fourth wall and address their viewers, very candidly and with great honesty. There is no effort made to take sides or political stances. The only point it tries to make is that the power rests in our hands and not the ones we bring into power.

What doesn't work for The Broken News Season 2:

The Broken News Season 2 is slightly formulaic in its approach, with the storytelling format being used in numerous other shows. Thrill and suspense are not its strongest qualities. Barring that, there's nothing much to complain about The Broken News Season 2.

Watch the Broken News Season 2 Trailer

Performances in The Broken News Season 2:

Jaideep Ahlawat is simply excellent as Dipankar Sanyal. His character is savage, brutal and charismatic.

Sonali Bendre as Ameena Qureshi is wonderful. She brings so much honesty to the show.

Shriya Pilgaonkar is phenomenal. Radha Bhargav's character arch is what takes season 2 a level up from season 1.

Akshay Oberoi as Ronnie, the founder of Nicolabs, who takes over Awaaz Bharti, has an interesting role to play and he totally delivers.

Indraneil Sengupta as Pankaj Awasthi is full of heart.

Faisal Rashid as Kamal Wadia is ever-so-dependable.

Taaruk Raina as Anuj Saxena is great and it's good to see his character get more to work with.

Geetika Vidya is nice. Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is heartwarming. Jay Upadhyay is fun. Suchi Pillai is superb. Dinker Sharma is intimidating and his smile is killer.

All other actors do well in their roles.

Final Verdict of The Broken News Season 2:

The Broken News Season 2 is, in easy words, a must-watch. The very fact that it goes one up on the first season, is a reason enough to watch it. Enjoy binging the second season of this show, which is now streaming on ZEE5.

