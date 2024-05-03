When Amrita Singh discouraged Saif Ali Khan from 'supporting' Deepak Tijori's film; 'How can you do this?'

Deepak Tijori used to be a big name as an actor in the industry back in the 90s. In 2003, he also marked his directorial debut with Oops. The actor-filmmaker is currently in the news for his directorial Tipppsy.

Since he was one of the popular faces of the 90s era, Deepak recently refreshed his memories and recalled how everyone was supportive of each other. However, he recalled an incident involving Saif Ali Khan and his then-wife Amrita Singh which came as an unpleasant surprise to him.

Amrita Singh tried to stop Saif Ali Khan from supporting Deepak Tijori

During an interview with Zoom, Deepak Tijori recalled that he needed help from his star friends Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and more for cameos in his film Pehla Nasha. While all three of them promised him their support, he was 'shocked' when Saif's then-wife Amrita Singh tried to stop him from going.

Deepak shared that according to Saif himself when he was getting ready at home, "Dingy (Amrita Singh), his then-wife, asked him, 'what are you doing? Where are you going?'" When he told her that he was going to shoot for Deepak's film, she said, "Really? How can you do this? We never did all these things. Who does this? You go and support somebody on premiere shoot,"

The actor-filmmaker said that it was a moment that was a 'shock' for him.

About Pehla Nasha

Pehla Nasha was the first film of Deepak Tijori as the lead actor. Before that, he had been a part of films like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin, Sadak, Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and more but this was the first time he played a protagonist.

The film which was released on August 13, 1993, also marked the directorial debut of Ashutosh Gowariker. Along with Deepak Tijori, the film also had Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal among others in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Rahul Roy made guest appearances in the film.

