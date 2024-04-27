‘BTS built this place’: SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi comments on septet’s contributions in building HYBE

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, DK and Seungkwan guest starred on MBC’s Hangout With Yoo when Yoo Jae Suk and others visited HYBE. There Hoshi talked about the impact BTS had on the agency and its growth. Previously MBC had released a snippet saying HYBE was built by SEVENTEEN which faced backlash leading them to change it finally.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi talks about BTS’ impact on HYBE

In a sneak peek of an episode of Hangout With Yoo, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Yi Kyung, and others paid a visit to the impressive new HYBE building, leaving them in awe of its grandeur. Inside, they were warmly greeted by SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan, all members of BSS, SEVENTEEN's first sub-unit formed in 2018.

As they met the Hangout With Yoo crew both BSS and they were filled with joy and excitement. While marveling at the immense size of the HYBE building, their amazement peaked when Hoshi mentioned, "BTS built this place." Fans of both BTS and SEVENTEEN rejoiced at the strong bond between the two groups, as Hoshi and SEVENTEEN, along with BTS, openly support each other despite occasional fan conflicts and negativity. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Hangout With Yoo is a popular reality/variety show aired on MBC TV. Initially launched to explore what Yoo Jae Suk does during his days off, the show has evolved to feature Yoo Jae Suk, alongside six new fixed cast members, engaging in diverse projects. Throughout the series, Yoo Jae Suk sometimes assumes various secondary roles.

MBC’s comment on SEVENTEEN and BTS facing backlash

In one of the Hangout With You episode, there was a segment discussing how BTS laid the groundwork for the HYBE headquarters and SEVENTEEN contributed to its development. However, this statement didn't sit well with fans. BTS fans expressed disappointment, noting that the building was constructed in 2019, before SEVENTEEN's PLEDIS Entertainment joined HYBE in May 2020.

Many also pointed out that BTS still held the largest revenue share within the HYBE Corporation. SEVENTEEN fans chimed in, mentioning how the group helped sustain PLEDIS Entertainment and expressed happiness about joining a larger corporation.

Following the backlash, MBC has reframed the statement to 'Welcome to HYBE’s headquarters. Even the members were in awe of the new building.' And now Hoshi's statement reinforces the idea that SEVENTEEN themselves acknowledge BTS' significant contribution to the growth of HYBE, dispelling any notion of bad blood or fanwar between the two groups.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat