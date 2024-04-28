Imagine your dad, a legendary rock star, surprising you with a song on your wedding day. That’s exactly what Jon Bon Jovi has planned for his daughter's upcoming wedding day.

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Jon Bon Jovi revealed details about a song titled Kiss the Bride, which he wrote for his eldest child. Find out more details about this heartwarming song written by Jon Bon Jovi for Stephanie.

Jon Bon Jovi’s special surprise for daughter

The 62-year-old rockstar, known for his timeless music, believes that Kiss the Bride will become the wedding song of the next century. Jon shared on the Good Morning America show, “There’s a song on the record that I wrote for my baby. I wrote this one for Steph.” When asked if he’d sing it at the wedding, he replied with a smile, “If I can get through it.”

Reflecting on the passage of time, Jon expressed his amazement that his daughter, once just a little girl, is now preparing to tie the knot. Stephanie, 30, has kept a low profile, and neither she nor Jon has revealed her fiancé's name.

Kiss the Bride to be a part of Job Bon Jovi’s new album

The emotional song, Kiss the Bride, will be a part of Jon’s new album, Forever, which will be released later this year. During an interview on ITV’s This Morning, he described the song as deeply meaningful, especially as a father. Back in February, Jon hinted about the song, believing it’ll be a timeless wedding favorite for years to come.

Jon has poured his heart into creating a melody that captures and reflects the bond between father and daughter. Stephanie is Jon’s eldest child and the only daughter he shares with his wife, Dorothea Hurley. Alongside Stephanie, Jon and Dorothea have three sons: Jesse, 29, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 20.

Back when Stephanie had a heroin overdose

Stephanie faced a tough time during her college years. Despite her father’s warnings about drugs and alcohol, she got into heroin, leading to a life-changing event. In 2012, Stephanie was found unconscious in her dorm room after overdosing on heroin. She was rushed to the nearby hospital.

Jon Bon Jovi once described this incident as “the worst moment of my life as a father.” Thankfully, Stephanie survived, but this overdose served as a wake-up call for her. Although, her recovery wasn’t that easy. She faced legal troubles due to drug possession but was released under the Good Samaritan law. Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, have been vocal about this because they believe it is essential to learn from such experiences instead of shaming.

Since her recovery, Stephanie has focused on rebuilding her life. She has pursued various opportunities in the entertainment industry, working behind the scenes as a camera operator and production assistant. Although her journey has been difficult, with correct guidance and family support, Stephanie has emerged stronger and more resilient than ever.

Upcoming weddings in the Bon Jovi household

Interestingly, wedding bells are ringing not only for Stephanie but also for her brothers, Jake and Jesse. Jake is engaged to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and their wedding is eagerly anticipated. After a four-year relationship, Jesse proposed to his girlfriend, Jelle Light, in 2022. According to reports, they are also set to exchange vows.

Advertisement

