WATCH: BTS' RM drops adorable behind-the-scenes snippets to tease upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person

RM, the leader of BTS, has been keeping ARMY entertained for days on end by sharing photos from his upcoming solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, aka RPWP. His latest post is a behind-the-scenes video from the shooting of the 11 songs in the album.

From beach scenes to mountain treks, this visually stunning video was shared by RM on his second account, rpwprpwprpwp, which was created specifically to tease his upcoming album. RM looks adorable and seems like he is having fun with the creative process, and many fans keep swooning over his build, which was shared as a snippet in the video.

RM drops behind-the-scenes video for Right Place, Wrong Person

In the behind-the-scenes compilation video posted on rpwprpwprpwp in the form of a reel, BTS' RM is depicted enjoying various activities, including hitting the beaches. In the same teaser for his upcoming album, Right Person, Wrong Place, the rapper finally reveals his bare upper body, captured while he's having fun in the ocean. This glimpse of his sculpted torso has sent fans into a frenzy.

The teaser also features adorable moments of RM smiling, dancing, and goofing around in the studio with friends and staff, and overall enjoying the creative process. Additionally, he is shown hiking in the mountains, playing the piano, and engaging in other activities. The aesthetically pleasing music video feels dreamlike, accompanied by a soothing background tone that could very well hint at the album's sound. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Watch the video below-

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

Right Place Wrong Person marks the BTS leader’s second album following Indigo. The album comprises a total of 11 tracks. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the rapper's agency, Right Place, Wrong Person, encapsulates universal emotions that resonate with everyone at some point in life, such as the sense of being an outsider who doesn't quite fit in.

The album is categorized within the alternative genre, characterized by a lush sound complemented by candid, sincere lyrics. Meanwhile, RM's debut studio album, Indigo, serves as a documentation or archive of his late twenties. With a collection of 10 tracks, Indigo received double platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association in January 2023. By July 2023, it had sold over 800,000 copies domestically and over 100,000 units in the US.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM confirms plans for multiple music video releases; drops promotion schedule for Right Place, Wrong Person