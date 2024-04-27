5 time Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and others embraced the charm of emeralds on their wedding

These days, the beauty of emeralds has been winning the hearts of Bollywood divas, especially on their wedding days. This trend is swiftly gaining momentum as many celebrities now prefer emeralds for their weddings or even otherwise. Emerald, with its rich green hue, symbolizes love, harmony, and new beginnings, making it a fitting choice for weddings.

Bollywood’s leading ladies have embraced this trend wholeheartedly and have made their special days even more special by incorporating emerald pieces into their stunning bridal attires.

Deepika Padukone

One such prominent figure who embraced emerald jewelry on her wedding day is Deepika Padukone. The actress opted for emeralds for her wedding reception and looked stunning.

She wore a golden saree that her mother had gifted to her from the house of Angadi. The beauty of the saree was enhanced by her necklace. The emerald necklace came with a mandala medallion and large studs, and she layered it with an elegant pearl rani haar. This accentuated her saree look and added a touch of luxury and grace.

Kiara Advani

Kiara stole the spotlight at her wedding in a soft pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The diva adorned her lehenga with emerald jewelry, adding a touch of opulence.

The soft pink hue of her lehenga complemented her complexion, and the emeralds captured the essence of royalty, creating a striking contrast. They also added a touch of sparkle to her overall look.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, the vivacious Bollywood star, tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding ceremony. What captured everyone’s attention was her champagne-hued lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra.

However, it was her selection of exquisite emerald jewelry that truly elevated her bridal look to unparalleled heights of elegance. Her jewelry included a layered necklace with uncut diamonds and emeralds in an antique finish, earrings, a maang tikka, and a hathphool that brought a pop of color to the look.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara, the acclaimed South Indian actress, left her fans in awe with her stunning bridal look. She stepped into matrimony adorned in a vibrant red saree.

What truly elevated her bridal look was her selection of an emerald choker to adorn her neck. The choker was adorned with dazzling diamonds and complemented by intricate silver detailing. The vivid green hue of the emeralds added a striking contrast to the deep red of her saree, making her look a sight to behold.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy chose a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga for her big day, consisting of a half blouse, a voluminous skirt, and a matching dupatta.

The actress accessorized her lehenga with traditional pieces such as a choker, emerald beads, stacked bangles with uncut diamonds, matha pati, and a pair of chandbali earrings. The combination of golden tones with emerald pearl accents perfectly complemented the richness of her red Sabyasachi lehenga.

Emerald jewelry is definitely a style that is here to stay, as seen by its continued popularity in the bridal and fashion industries. Embracing the appeal of emerald will make your wedding day an event to remember, full of elegance, beauty, and everlasting charm, whether you are a Bollywood star or bride-to-be.

