BLACKPINK's Jennie attends SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW AGAIN tour in Seoul; fans react to 96 liners' friendship

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently made a surprise appearance at SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW AGAIN tour in Seoul, garnering the attention of fans from both groups. Seated in a private box at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, Jennie sported a casual look and couldn't contain her excitement as she waved and danced along to the music.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie at SEVENTEEN’s FOLLOW AGAIN tour in Seoul

On April 27th, BLACKPINK member Jennie made a surprise appearance at SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW AGAIN tour in Seoul. This news sparked excitement among fans of both groups.

The SOLO singer was seen enjoying the concert from a private box at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. She was dressed casually yet stylishly in jeans, a shirt, and a cap. Fans captured her enthusiastic waves and infectious smile as she danced along to the music, confirming her skills as an experienced performer.

While fans appreciated Jennie's support for her fellow K-pop idols, some couldn't resist adding a touch of humor. They jokingly advised the SEVENTEEN members to "act sane" in her presence and chuckled at her reactions to their energetic performances.

Jennie's attendance at the SEVENTEEN concert added an extra layer of excitement for fans, highlighting the close-knit friendship and support between the 96-liner artists in the K-pop industry. It was undoubtedly a memorable moment for both Jennie and SEVENTEEN fans alike.

More SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK interactions

Just a day earlier, Jennie and Woozi sparked excitement among netizens with their unexpected interaction on social media. Following the release of Zico's collaborative single SPOT featuring Jennie on April 26, Woozi took to Instagram to share his thoughts, praising the song's impressive combination.

Fans were pleasantly surprised by Woozi's rare Instagram activity, and Jennie further fueled the excitement by reposting his story, expressing anticipation for SEVENTEEN's upcoming comeback.

The exchange between these two 96-liners added to the growing list of SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK’s shared moments in 2024, following Mingyu's recent interactions with Jisoo and Lisa at various fashion events held earlier in the year. These recent interactions couldn't help fans contain their excitement over witnessing the talented idols from different groups sharing a moment of friendship and mutual appreciation.

