Song Hye Kyo thanks Now We Are Breaking Up cast for gifts sent on set of Black Nuns; enjoys treats with co-star Jeon Yeo Been

Song Hye Kyo received gifts from her former K-drama Now We Are Breaking Up co-stars on the set of her upcoming K-drama Black Nun. She posted a picture of the food cart and ice cream cart sent to her while enjoying treats with co-star Jeon Ye Been.

Other staff members alongside Jeon Ye Been were also seen enjoying the treats from the cart and expressing their gratitude to Song Hye Kyo.

Song Hye Kyo receives gifts from Now We Are Breaking Up co-stars

Actors Jang Ki Yong, who played the lead alongside Song Hye Kyo in Now We Are Breaking Up, Yoon Na Moo, who portrayed Kwak Su Ho, and actor Kim Joo Hoon, who played Seok Do Hoon, sent lovely gifts to Song Hye Kyo on the set of her upcoming K-drama Black Nuns.

All three Now We Are Breaking Up co-stars arranged for two support trucks, one of which served ice creams, a particular favorite of Song Hye Kyo's. The banner on one of the trucks read: "Supporting all actors and staff who participate in Black Nun. Cheering for the one and only actress in the world, Song HyeKyo. From Actor Kim Joohun | Yoon Namoo | Jang Kiyong."

Song Hye Kyo expressed her gratitude to her co-stars, writing, ""I'm so touched!!! Joohun Oppa, Namoo, Kiyong-a~ I'll eat well~ Thank you" as she tagged all three of them. Fans were delighted to witness the cast's ongoing support for each other. Additionally, she was spotted enjoying ice cream with her current co-star Jeon Yeo Been, captioning the moment as "Ice-cream date."

Dark Nuns or Black Nuns is set to be the female version of the Kim Yun Suk and Kang Dong Won starrer 2015 film The Priests, which captivated 5.44 million moviegoers. This upcoming film will delve into the tale of dark nuns engaged in performing exorcisms.

More about Now We Are Breaking Up’s cast

This isn't the first time the actors came together to show support for a cast member. Previously, Choi Hee Seo, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Joo Heon, and Yoon Na Moo visited Jang Ki Yong, who was then serving in the military.

On May 14 2022, Park Hyo Joo shared several photos on her Instagram showcasing her time spent with Song Hye Kyo, Choi Hee Seo, Kim Joo Heon, and Yoon Na Moo. They gathered at the Jeongdong Theater to support Yoon Na Moo's musical Showman (literal translation).

In the captions, she described each of the black-and-white photos. Particularly, she took a photo of Choi Hee Seo and Song Hye Kyo from behind and wrote, "My girls." The last two pictures are group photos, and she wrote, "Now we are meeting," referring to their drama. She also expressed her affection for them by commenting that they're precious.

