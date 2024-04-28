Throwback To Conor McGregor Stopping Donald Cerrone At UFC 246

Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone in under forty seconds in an eagerly awaited fight at UFC 246. This solidified The Notorious’ return to the UFC following an almost two-year-long hiatus from the octagon.

The Notorious is arguably the most popular fighter in the organization. His brash personality and performances in the octagon skyrocketed the Irishman’s name to stardom and it appears to have no limits as the fighter breaks into new avenues as each day passes.

When Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

In McGregor’s much-anticipated fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 that started off with a staunch rivalry and ended with a brutal submission loss for the Irishman, The Notorious took a permanent break from fighting.

Following several months of anticipation from fans, Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone was finally scheduled to take place at UFC 246. Cowboy’s resilient performances in the octagon as opposed to The Notorious’ inactivity had a lot of fans concerned for the Irishman.

However, Conor McGregor stunned the world as he approached the fight with vicious shoulder strikes that caused Cowboy to suffer a bleeding nose. This was quickly followed up with a head kick that wobbled the American contender. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

After a brutal ground-and-pound, Conor McGregor emerged victorious as the referee stopped the fight. The audience at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas cheered on for the Irishman for his highly successful comeback fight.

Advertisement

The Dubliner went on to challenge welterweight fighters Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal who were considered top-ranked contenders in the division.

Also read: UFC Insider Claims Dana White Will Push Conor McGregor or Max Holloway for Title Fight Vs Islam Makhachev

Michael Chandler expresses Conor McGregor fight to be held for a belt at 165 pounds

The recently announced Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler had fans excited for the much-anticipated bout. After a long-awaited back-and-forth with negotiations regarding the official date, the bout is set to take place on June 29.

One of many rumors regarding this fight involved a special belt for the 165-pound weight division. Although this is not confirmed, Michael Chandler expressed his interest regarding said belt for the current welterweight division bout.

“I would not be surprised if all of a sudden that bout agreement comes over and says ‘for the 165 title’” said Michael Chandler. Iron revealed that the UFC has surprised him regarding their alleged secrets they tend to keep from the fighters.

Advertisement

“It should be for a belt, but we’ll see if we can’t make one up,” said Iron. The American fighter wants Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler to be held as a title championship fight for a separate weight division belt at 165 pounds.

Veteran fighters like Daniel Cormier have also made the appeal regarding a new belt. However, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is currently set to take place in the welterweight division where both fighters have achieved enormous success in their previous bouts.