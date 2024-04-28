Millie Bobbie Brown Shares Vacation PIC Wearing Her Own Fashion Line

As the sun starts to shine brighter and the days get warmer, many of us eagerly await the arrival of summer. And it seems like Millie Bobby Brown, the young star from Stranger Things, is already embracing the season with style.

The 20-year-old actress recently shared a glimpse of her summer-ready look on her vacation, and fans are loving it. She even wore and slayed something from her own brand. Wanna know what? Then dive into the details of Millie’s chic summer fashion outfit.

Millie Bobby Brown slaying in her fashion line

In a recent post, Millie Bobby Brown showed off her summer-ready look. She wore a bright magenta and brown tie-dye top paired with medium-wash denim shorts. The outfit looked effortlessly cool and stylish. What makes the outfit even more special is that the shorts are from her own fashion line, Florence by Mills. She is wearing throwback denim shorts from her own brand.

Completing her summer look, Millie added some trendy accessories. She rocked a pair of brown mirrored sunglasses, along with a pearl choker necklace, a gold ‘M’ bubble initial necklace, and oversized silver thin hoop earrings. Known for her great fashion sense, Millie effortlessly combines comfort with chic in this beach-ready outfit. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: 'He's Doing An Eleven': Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Fiance Jake Bongiovi Once Gave Her An 'Ick' With A Nosebleed

Advertisement

Millie enjoying a well-deserved summer break

In the caption of her Instagram post, Millie Bobby Brown expressed her excitement about taking a vacation, writing, “Vacay in my flo denim (blue heart emoji).” Millie is all set to soak up the sun and chill in her colorful outfit. Fans couldn’t help but admire her vacay-ready look, flooding the comments with love for the actress.

“MILLIE YOU'RE SO ICONIC WITH FLO !!,” said one comment. Another added, “@milliebobbybrown @florencebymillsfashion you together shine (sparkles emoji).” Someone else said, “Mills you are gorgeous (growing heart emoji).”

ALSO READ: 10 Most Popular Millie Bobby Brown Movies And TV Shows Amid The Release Of Damsel

What does Milli’s fashion line offer?

Millie’s fashion line, Florence by Mills Fashion, is more than just trendy outfits. It reflects her personal style and values. The brand aims to offer comfortable and eco-friendly clothing options that make everyone feel great. Whether it’s cozy loungewear or everyday basics, Florence by Mills has something for everyone who wants to look stylish while supporting sustainability.

Brown partners with Delta Galil USA to ensure that the brand’s clothes are inclusive of all body types and are made using eco-friendly fabrics. Inspired by her own life and the e­xperiences of he­r fellow Gen Z pee­rs, Brown aims to design stylish yet comfortable clothing.

In addition to designing stylish clothes, the team at Florence by Mills Fashion is dedicated to making a positive impact. They donate a part of their profits to charities important to Millie Bobby Brown, like Girls Inc., One Tree Planted, and Joey’s Friend. By working with these organizations, Florence by Mills Fashion wants to make the world a better place.

ALSO READ: 'I'm breastfeeding my child': When Millie Bobby Brown revealed her tricks to sneak THIS into hotels