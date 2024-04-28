John Cena remained the face of WWE for more than ten years, becoming a role model for the kids and an inspiration for the adult. Preaching ' Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect', the Leader of Cenation taught a lot of positive things through the portrayal of his character in the ring. Hence, he is one of the big representatives of the 'Make A Wish' foundation, granting 650 wishes. He holds the Guinness World Record for granting the most number of wishes.

His famous tagline,' Never give up', offered hope, moral support, and encouragement to millions of children around the world who were dealing with physical and mental health challenges. His Super Cena character overcame all the hurdles thrown at him, finding a winning way by never giving up. Due to this approach, every child saw him as a hero.

WWE's PG era was a huge transition from the adult-friendly Ruthless Aggression Era in 2008. With Cena at the helm, the PG era's product was aimed more towards children than adults. He relentlessly worked during his era, meeting and granting the wishes of the children who considered him the superhero of their lives.

Why has John Cena granted so many wishes?

WWE has had megastars in each era. From Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Stone Cold to Roman Reigns, each era had its leader, but Cena's popularity remained unparalleled among kids in his time. His fame among children, powered by the arrival of the PG era, was the reason he managed to grant 650 wishes thus far, a record that is untouched today.

Does John Cena still grant wishes after leaving for Hollywood?

Even though John Cena has made his way to Hollywood, WWE is still his core identity. As a part-timer, the sixteen-time WWE Champion still makes sporadic appearances, especially during big events. Despite losing momentum and big matches in recent times, he is still the same super Cena to younger fans of WWE.

From his busy Hollywood schedule, granting wishes isn't as frequent anymore, taking into account that his 'Make A Wish' grants were done under the WWE character. Still, recording a total of 650 wishes is indeed a monumental milestone.

