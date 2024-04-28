Donnie Wahlberg REVEALS Unusual Sleeping Arrangement With Wife Jenny McCarthy

In the world of Hollywood, maintaining a strong bond between partners can be quite a challenge, especially when work takes them to different corners of the country. For Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, this is a reality.

But despite their demanding schedules, which often lead them to different corners of the country, the couple has found a way to keep their love alive. Let’s dive into how this celebrity couple keeps their connection strong despite their busy lives.

A peek into Wahlberg and McCarthy’s unusual sleeping arrangement

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Donnie Wahlberg shared insights into his relationship with Jenny McCarthy. Donnie Wahlberg, 54, and Jenny McCarthy, 51, have been married since 2014. But with their hectic schedule, they often find themselves on opposite corners of the country.

However, they've devised a creative solution to bridge the distance now. The couple often fall asleep over Facetime, ensuring they still feel connected despite being apart. "We now have the luxury of being able to sleep together when we're apart. So whoever's going to sleep first just calls the other one," he said on the show.

The reason behind Face Timing each other before sleeping

The reason why they FaceTime each other before sleeping is they enjoy it. He said, “We love doing it. It’s like, why not? Right? We’re going to miss each other, so why wake up feeling like, ‘Oh my God, I missed you.’ I tell her if you wake up in the middle of the night and can’t sleep, just wake me up, and I’ll wake up and hang out with you for a while.”

Intrigued by their unconventional sleeping arrangement, Drew Barrymore said, “You’re the first person making me think technology is a good thing.”

Fans are in awe of Donnie and Jenny’s unique sleeping arrangement

Fans flooded The Drew Barrymore Show’s comments section with messages of admiration for the couple's unique yet adorable sleeping schedule. “How sweet, that seems so wholesome,” said one comment.

Another one said, “It's not insecurity at all. They're not checking up on the other person. They want to spend time together, no matter how. And it also shows true respect and working together to keep the romance and love alive. I love this so much.” “I love these two as a couple. Just adorable,” said another.

Ten years of being married

The couple, who met in March 2013, will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this year on August 31. They got married at the historic Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois, in 2014. They usually renew their vows each year for their anniversary. It’s like their couple tradition.

Jenny McCarthy was previously married to John Asher from 1999 to 2005. Together, they have a son named Evan Joseph Asher, who is now 18 years old. Donnie Wahlberg also became Evan’s devoted stepfather. In fact, Donnie Wahlberg was also previously married to Kimberly Fey, an American recording engineer.

