'He Went to Wakanda Too': Max Holloway Acknowledges Justin Gaethje's Leg Kick Power and Makes 'Black Panther' Reference

Newly crowned BMF Champion Max Holloway credited Justin Geathje for his powerful leg kicks and dropped a 'Black Panther' reference.

By Nayan Kumawat
Published on Apr 28, 2024  |  12:16 AM IST |  8.7K
Image Courtesy : Getty Images
Image Courtesy : Getty Images

The UFC 300 event is one of the best cards assembled in the sport's history. Some of the best fighters featured on the card were Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Charles Oliveira, Justin Geathje, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, and many more. All fighters performed exceptionally and showcased why they are some of the elite mixed martial artists on the planet.

But the showstopper was the fight for the BMF Championship between Max Holloway and Justin Geathje. Both fighters are best known for their striking style of fighting. Holloway was the underdog going into the fight one weight class up to fight one of this generation's best 155-pound fighters. 

Holloway proved mixed martial arts critics wrong with his fantastic performance and outstruck Justin Geathje, breaking his nose. He was ahead on the judge's scoreboard and almost won the match.

To justify the championship name, Max Holloway called Justin Geathje for a dogfight in the last 10 seconds of their championship fight, risking his win, and both fighters started throwing punches at each other in the middle of the octagon and the last remaining two seconds a punch from Holloway got connected to Geathje's face and he got knocked out cold in the middle of the octagon. 

Justin Geathje is best known for his powerful, lethal leg kicks. Recently, Max Holloway appeared on the Joe Rogan Podcast, acknowledging his kicking power and dropping a 'Black Panther' movie reference.

Max said, "This guy Justin Gaethje kicks hard as sh*t. I like to say my chin is made out of vibranium, brother he has a vibranium leg. He went to Wakanda too I was thinking to myself. I thought I only got to go to Wakanda."


UFC 300 Result 

- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

  Winner: Alex Pereira

  Method: KO

  Round: 1

  Time: 3:14

  

- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

  Winner: Zhang Weili

  Method: Unanimous Decision

  Score: 49-45, 49-45, 49-45

  

- Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

  Winner: Max Holloway

  Method: KO (right hand)

  Round: 5

  Time: 4:59

  

- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira

  Winner: Arman Tsarukyan

  Method: Split Decision

  Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

  

- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

  Winner: Bo Nickal

  Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

  Round: 2

  Time: 3:38

  

- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

  Winner: Jiri Prochazka

  Method: TKO (strikes)

  Round: 2

  Time: 3:17

  

- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

  Winner: Aljamain Sterling

  Method: Unanimous Decision

  Score: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27

  

- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

  Winner: Kayla Harrison

  Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

  Round: 2

  Time: 1:47

  

- Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

  Winner: Diego Lopes

  Method: TKO (strikes)

  Round: 1

  Time: 1:29

  

- Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

  Winner: Renato Moicano

  Method: TKO (strikes)

  Round: 2

  Time: 4:11

  

- Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

  Winner: Jéssica Andrade

  Method: Split Decision

  Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

  

- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

  Winner: Bobby Green

  Method: Unanimous Decision

  Score: 30-27, 30-25, 29-26

  

- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

  Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo

  Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

  Round: 2

  Time: 4:02

