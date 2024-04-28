'He Went to Wakanda Too': Max Holloway Acknowledges Justin Gaethje's Leg Kick Power and Makes 'Black Panther' Reference

The UFC 300 event is one of the best cards assembled in the sport's history. Some of the best fighters featured on the card were Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Charles Oliveira, Justin Geathje, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, and many more. All fighters performed exceptionally and showcased why they are some of the elite mixed martial artists on the planet.

But the showstopper was the fight for the BMF Championship between Max Holloway and Justin Geathje. Both fighters are best known for their striking style of fighting. Holloway was the underdog going into the fight one weight class up to fight one of this generation's best 155-pound fighters.

Holloway proved mixed martial arts critics wrong with his fantastic performance and outstruck Justin Geathje, breaking his nose. He was ahead on the judge's scoreboard and almost won the match.

To justify the championship name, Max Holloway called Justin Geathje for a dogfight in the last 10 seconds of their championship fight, risking his win, and both fighters started throwing punches at each other in the middle of the octagon and the last remaining two seconds a punch from Holloway got connected to Geathje's face and he got knocked out cold in the middle of the octagon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Justin Geathje is best known for his powerful, lethal leg kicks. Recently, Max Holloway appeared on the Joe Rogan Podcast, acknowledging his kicking power and dropping a 'Black Panther' movie reference.

Advertisement

Max said, "This guy Justin Gaethje kicks hard as sh*t. I like to say my chin is made out of vibranium, brother he has a vibranium leg. He went to Wakanda too I was thinking to myself. I thought I only got to go to Wakanda."

UFC 300 Result

- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Winner: Alex Pereira

Method: KO

Round: 1

Time: 3:14

- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Winner: Zhang Weili

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 49-45, 49-45, 49-45

- Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

Winner: Max Holloway

Method: KO (right hand)

Round: 5

Time: 4:59

- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira

Winner: Arman Tsarukyan

Method: Split Decision

Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Winner: Bo Nickal

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Round: 2

Time: 3:38

- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Winner: Jiri Prochazka

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 2

Time: 3:17

- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

Winner: Aljamain Sterling

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 30-27, 30-27, 30-27

- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Winner: Kayla Harrison

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Round: 2

Time: 1:47

- Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Winner: Diego Lopes

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 1

Time: 1:29

- Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

Winner: Renato Moicano

Method: TKO (strikes)

Round: 2

Time: 4:11

- Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Winner: Jéssica Andrade

Method: Split Decision

Score: 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Winner: Bobby Green

Method: Unanimous Decision

Score: 30-27, 30-25, 29-26

- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Advertisement

Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo

Method: Submission (rear-naked choke)

Advertisement

Round: 2

Time: 4:02

ALSO READ: Max Holloway Slams Ilia Topuria Ahead of Potential UFC Fight: DEETS