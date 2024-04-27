Disha Patani and Mouni Roy’s outfits for dinner night is all things fun and feminine

People like to pit actresses against each other and spread unnecessary rumors about catfights. But Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have proven them all wrong on multiple occasions that they are ‘pakki sahelis’. When it comes to fashion-forward friendships, the duo of Mouni Roy and Disha Patani undoubtedly tops the list. The girlies have set BFF fashion goals every time they have stepped out together for some girl time!

Recently, both Bollywood beauties were seen hanging out at a local cafe. And it was their cute outfits for the night that caught everyone’s attention.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy’s fashion game

For their latest outing, the Yodha actress opted for a charming red strappy dress adorned with delicate tiny flowers sourced from Topshop. Her dress exuded a playful and elegant vibe and complemented her personality. Her dress is red-hued, coupled with dainty floral patterns adding a touch of whimsy to her ensemble. Disha paired her dress with brown Hermes Oran sandals and a tiny brown bag in her hand from Jacquemus.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The actress known for her understated yet radiant beauty, opted for her dainty locket as her only accessory. Disha's makeup was minimal with blushed cheeks adding a subtle flush of color to her ensemble and glossy lips completed her fresh look. She chose to leave her luscious locks open rounding off her look well.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Brahmastra actress showcased her style prowess in a coordinated set from Zara featuring a satin top in white and adorned with ruffles and she paired her top with a matching satin skirt with floral prints which added a feminine flair to her look.

The actress’ fashion finesse was on full display as she paired her coordinated set with a pair of stunning Dior flats and a matching Dior saddle bag in a striking shade of blue. Mouni embraced the 'less is more' philosophy with her beauty choices, opting for no accessories to let her cute outfit take centre stage.

Her makeup featured a dewy glow, with a natural-looking finish that accentuated her features while a nude lipstick added a touch of glamour to her look. With straight hair framing her face, the actress finished her dinner date look.

As both the actresses stepped out together, they proved once again why they are regarded as style icons in the industry. With their impeccable outfits, the duo gave us fashion cues on how to dress for dinner with your best friend.

ALSO READ: 7 best Disha Patani movies to add spice to your weekend binge-watch