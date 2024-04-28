PICS: Babil Khan remembers how his father Irrfan Khan taught him to be 'warrior'; says 'I will not give up'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to tragic death.

Babil Khan has followed the footsteps of his father Irrfan Khan and is working towards making it to the top of the roaster, just like him.

Every now and then, the youngster keeps revisiting the things that his dad has taught him. A while ago, he shared a couple of pictures of the late Bollywood actor and penned a warm note promising him that he would never give up. Read on!

Babil Khan recalls the ethics his father Irrfan Khan taught him

The sudden demise of actor Irrfan Khan sent shockwaves to the industry. But more than his admirers and friends from Bollywood, his family went through a tough time. It’s been nearly four years that the Lunchbox actor has gone but his son, actor Babil Khan, still remembers his dad and the lessons he taught him.

A while ago, the Qala actor took to social media and shared multiple unseen images of his father. The photo album opens with Irrfan feeding a bird followed by two more images of the Angrezi Medium star busy doing what he loved the most i.e. acting. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sharing the images, Babil penned, “You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people. You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Babil Khan’s work front

Babil began his career in Bollywood as a camera assistant in his father’s 2017 movie Qarib Qarib Single. His first acting stint came with the period psychological drama film Qala in 2022 followed by Friday Night Plan the next year.

Recently, he was seen in Shiv Rawail’s historical drama TV miniseries The Railway Men with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Juhi Chawla Mehta, and many others. Currently, he is filming for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film titled The Umesh Chronicles with Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil drops PICS with friend hours after his ‘feel like going to baba’ post goes VIRAL; worried fans react