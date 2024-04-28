PICS: Babil Khan remembers how his father Irrfan Khan taught him to be 'warrior'; says 'I will not give up'
Babil Khan penned a heartfelt note in honor of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan, promising him that he would take care of his family and fans and never give up. Read on.
Babil Khan has followed the footsteps of his father Irrfan Khan and is working towards making it to the top of the roaster, just like him.
Every now and then, the youngster keeps revisiting the things that his dad has taught him. A while ago, he shared a couple of pictures of the late Bollywood actor and penned a warm note promising him that he would never give up. Read on!
Babil Khan recalls the ethics his father Irrfan Khan taught him
The sudden demise of actor Irrfan Khan sent shockwaves to the industry. But more than his admirers and friends from Bollywood, his family went through a tough time. It’s been nearly four years that the Lunchbox actor has gone but his son, actor Babil Khan, still remembers his dad and the lessons he taught him.
A while ago, the Qala actor took to social media and shared multiple unseen images of his father. The photo album opens with Irrfan feeding a bird followed by two more images of the Angrezi Medium star busy doing what he loved the most i.e. acting.
Sharing the images, Babil penned, “You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people. You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much.”
Babil Khan’s work front
Babil began his career in Bollywood as a camera assistant in his father’s 2017 movie Qarib Qarib Single. His first acting stint came with the period psychological drama film Qala in 2022 followed by Friday Night Plan the next year.
Recently, he was seen in Shiv Rawail’s historical drama TV miniseries The Railway Men with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Juhi Chawla Mehta, and many others. Currently, he is filming for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film titled The Umesh Chronicles with Amitabh Bachchan.
