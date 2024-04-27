Mira Rajput's printed co-ord set can work for both your semi-formal office meetings and resort stays

Every successful Bollywood actor has a stylish and elegant partner who supports them and shines as a fashion icon in her own right. And just like that, there’s Mira Rajput. The beautiful wife of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, who’s carving her own niche as a fashion icon off-screen.

Even though Mira doesn’t grace the silver screen like her husband, she’s certainly making waves with her fashion choices. Whether it’s red carpet events, casual occasions, or someone’s wedding or reception, Mira knows how to set new trends in fashion. Once again, she has given us a new look while staying true to her elegant persona.

Mira Rajput’s latest look

For her latest outing, Mira chose a three-piece co-ord set from the brand AK OK. The co-ord set included a bralette with a round neck adorned with abstract prints in black on a white base. She paired it with straight-leg pants, which echoed the print of the bralette and created a cohesive and visually appealing look that also accentuated her svelte frame.

To complete the look, Mira layered a coordinating jacket over the bralette top, featuring a stand collar that added structure and elegance to the outfit. The jacket seamlessly integrated with the overall aesthetic, mirroring the abstract prints seen on the bralette and top. The overall abstract patterns added a touch of artistic charm to the look. Mira’s outfit comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 55,000.

Mira’s accessories and glam

Mira’s accessories complemented her chic music flawlessly, adding perfect finishing touches to her look. She opted for round oxidized earrings and in addition to earrings, she completed her ensemble with a pair of black heels, which added height and poise to her stature. For a touch of glamour, the diva styled her hair in a low bun, and to enhance her natural beauty, she opted for a bronzed make-up look that exudes warmth.

She applied bronzer, blush, and highlighter to her cheeks, creating a luminous glow that illuminated her complexion. For her lips, she chose a nude lipstick that complemented her bronzed make-up palette, and in terms of eye makeup, she kept it soft and natural with nude eyeshadow, which enhanced and defined her eyes. Her arched brows framed her face, while her sharp jawline added to her overall sculpted appearance.

Mira has proven with her outfit that she is a fashionista even off-screen and can give big actresses a run for their money. She is gradually strengthening her status as a fashion icon, and she has shown us her keen attention to detail and her ability to elevate even the simplest of ensembles with carefully selected accents. Let us know in the comments how you liked Mira's latest look.

