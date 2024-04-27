HYBE reportedly attempts to contact NewJeans' members' parents; ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin responds assertively

Reports on April 27 indicate that HYBE has attempted to reach out to the parents of NewJeans' members amid the ongoing feud between HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin.

As NewJeans released their latest single, Bubble Gum, it's been reported that the parent label has been trying to establish contact with the members' parents. However, no further updates have been provided on this matter.

New reports from Korean media outlet YTN indicate that HYBE Corporation has been making efforts to directly contact the parents of NewJeans members. The outlet also revealed that during an exclusive call with them, Min Hee Jin's side expressed displeasure at HYBE's attempt to reach out to the members' parents. According to Min Hee Jin's side, the parents have not been responding to HYBE's calls.

The news emerges shortly after the release of NewJeans' music video for their latest B-Side track, Bubble Gum, and amidst the ongoing feud between HYBE and Min Hee Jin, the CEO of one of their sub-labels, ADOR. The dispute originated when HYBE requested Min Hee Jin resign from her position as CEO and accused her of trying to seize control of ADOR's management rights from HYBE.

More about Hybe versus ADOR feud

The conflict between HYBE and ADOR escalated further when Min Hee Jin and ADOR retaliated, alleging that another company sub-label, BELIFT Lab, had been copying NewJeans' concept and choreography for their new girl group, ILLIT.

Since then, both sides have been exchanging criticisms, with Min Hee Jin holding a bombshell press conference during which she disclosed several private conversations with HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk and CEO Park Ji Won.

According to Min Hee Jin, the alleged texts reveal Bang Si Hyuk's interest in acquiring Source Music, Min Hee Jin's former workplace, to introduce a girl group. She also disclosed that she recruited NewJeans' eldest member, Minji, from Source's trainee pool for ADOR.

Moreover, Min Hee Jin asserted that HYBE's debut of LE SSERAFIM under the Source label resulted in NewJeans being sidelined and caused internal conflicts. The dispute between both parties continues to unfold as new developments arise.

