EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala says Heermandi helmer Sanjay Leela Bhansali is 'surer of himself now' than he was in Khamoshi

With a stellar cast, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is stepping into the world of OTT. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar showcases the life and struggles of the courtesans of Heera Mandi in Pakistan during the Indian independence movement.

As the TV series inches towards its release, actresses Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal sat with Pinkvilla for a quick chat. Read on!

Manisha Koirala reveals how Sanjay Leela Bhansali changed over the years

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a period drama that also marks the epic collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali with actress Manisha Koirala after Khamoshi: The Musical. While talking to us, the actress revealed that SLB is now much sure of himself.

She further added, “I feel he has mastered the art of doing multi-layers in his character and scenes, and it has become more prettier, beautiful, grander. So much have evolved.”

Sanjeeda Sheikh shared her first meeting story with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The next time they crossed paths was for Heermandi. Talking about her meeting for the web series, Sanjeeda said, “When I went for this meeting, I thought he would not remember that meeting, but he did. While talking to him, I saw this belief in his eyes that ‘Mai isse kuch karwa sakta hu’ (I can get her to do something).”

She added, “Sir strictly told me, 'Do not talk about this meeting to anyone and keep it just to yourself.' I am very grateful to Sanjay, sir, for seeing the potential of me playing such a complicated character, and I’m glad I bagged it.”

The show also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Farida Jalal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and others. It marks Fardeen Khan’s return to the silver screen after 14 years. The series will be released on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

